समर्थन की तैयारी:दिल्ली कूच कर रहे किसानों को समर्थन देगी युवा कांग्रेस

नारनौल4 घंटे पहले
पत्रकाराें से बातचीत करते युवा कांग्रेस के राष्ट्रीय सचिव दीपक चाेटीवाला व जिला अध्यक्ष क्रष्ण राव।

26 नवंबर को दिल्ली कूच करने वाले किसानों को कांग्रेस की युवा इकाई अपना समर्थन देगी। यह जानकारी भारतीय युवा कांग्रेस के राष्ट्रीय सचिव दीपक भाटी चोटीवाला ने मंगलवार पत्रकारों को देते हुए बताया कि इन किसानों को युवा कांग्रेस द्वारा जिले व विधानसभा स्तर से पूरा समर्थन व सहयोग दिया जाएगा। उन्होंने कहा कि हालांकि किसान संगठन अपनी पूरी व्यवस्था के साथ आगे बढ़ेंगे, किंतु जिन रास्तों से ये किसान संगठन गुजरेंगे, वहां युवा कांग्रेस द्वारा उनकी हरसंभव मदद की जाएगी।

उन्होंने कहा कि किसानों के बैनर तले युवा कांग्रेस उनको समर्थन करेगी। यदि हरियाणा सरकार व प्रशासन द्वारा किसानों को परेशान, प्रताड़ित या गिरफ्तार किया गया तो युवा कांग्रेस द्वारा पूरे प्रदेश मे जेल भरो आंदोलन चलाया जाएगा।

जिलाध्यक्ष कृष्ण राव ने कहा कि दिल्ली कूच कर रहे किसानों को जिले की चारों विधानसभा क्षेत्रों में सहयोग दिया जाएगा। किसानों पर लाठीचार्ज या गिरफ्तारी की स्थिति में सबसे पहले महेंद्रगढ़ युवा कांग्रेस किसानों के लिए अपनी गिरफ्तारी देकर जेल भरेंगे। इस अवसर पर अटेली विधानसभा अध्यक्ष जयंत कुमार, नारनौल विधानसभा मीडिया प्रभारी लोकेश सैनी उर्फ गांधी, हरकेश धनखड़ भी मौजूद रहे।

