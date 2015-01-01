पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बकाएदारों पर एक्शन:प्रॉपर्टी टैक्स के 10 बकाएदारों के संस्थान सील, पांच ने 20 लाख के चेक दिए तो मिली राहत

रोहतकएक घंटा पहले
जींद बाईपास पर फैक्ट्री सील करने पहुंची निगम की टीम से चर्चा करते हुए फैक्ट्री मालिक।
  • टैक्स वसूली के लिए नगर निगम का पुलिस बल के साथ साढ़े 7 घंटे का सीलिंग अभियान

प्राॅपर्टी टैक्स के बड़े बकाएदारों के खिलाफ नगर निगम ने एक्शन मोड में आते हुए मंगलवार को सीलिंग कार्रवाई को अंजाम दिया। 7 घंटे से ज्यादा समय की कार्रवाई में निगम टीम ने जेडटीओ जगदीश चंद्र शर्मा की अगुवाई में बकाएदारों की 10 प्रॉपर्टी सील की। इन सभी पर लाखों रुपए प्रॉपर्टी टैक्स के बकाया थे। वहीं 5 बकाएदारों की ओर से करीबन 20 लाख रुपए के चेक निगम को दिए जाने पर उनके खिलाफ सीलिंग की कार्रवाई को स्थगित किया गया। निगम की सीलिंग कार्रवाई जिन संस्थानों पर हुई उनमेें एक मैरिज हॉल और एक बैंक्वेट हॉल भी शामिल है।

खास बात ये है कि जिस समय इन दोनों संस्थानों पर कार्रवाई के लिए निगम की टीम पहुंची तब वहां पर विवाह समारोह के लिए तैयारियां चल रही थीं। हालांकि बाद में एक संस्थान के मालिक ने निगम टीम को बकाया टैक्स के भुगतान के लिए चैक दे दिया। इसके बाद यहां कार्रवाई स्थगित की गई। दूसरे संस्थान ने सीलिंग कार्रवाई के 1 घंटे बाद निगम कार्यालय पहुंचकर बकाया एरियर जमा कराकर अपने संस्थान की सील खुलवाई।

पुलिस फोर्स के साथ खेड़ी साध से शुरू की कार्रवाई
नगर निगम की टीम ने एक दिन पहले ही एसपी राहुल शर्मा के पास कार्रवाई के दौरान सुरक्षा व्यवस्था के लिए पुलिस फोर्स उपलब्ध कराने की मांग की गई थी। पुलिस की ओर से मंगलवार सुबह ही 16 पुलिस जवानों व अफसरों की एक टीम निगम को उपलब्ध करा दी थी। इसके बाद जेडटीओ जगदीश चंद्र शर्मा व एलओ सुरेंद्र गोयल के नेतृत्व में निगम दस्ते व पुलिस टीम सुबह साढ़े 10 बजे खेड़ी साध पहुंची। प्रशासन की ओर से नायब तहसीलदार सुरेश चंद्र को बतौर ड्यूटी मजिस्ट्रेट तैनात किया था।

पूर्व विधायक के होटल पर दस्तक, बेटे ने चेक थमा रुकवाई कार्रवाई
नगर निगम के सीलिंग अभियान के दौरान टीम ने पूर्व विधायक चांदराम के परिवार के स्वामित्व वाले एक होटल दस्तक दी। इस होटल पर नगर निगम के प्रॉपर्टी टैक्स के चार लाख रुपए के करीब बकाया थे। निगम टीम के सीलिंग कार्रवाई शुरू करने पर पूर्व विधायक के बेटे संजय मौके पर पहुंचे। उन्होंने निगम अधिकारियों को टैक्स बकाया राशि के 416191 रुपए का चैक दिया। इसके बाद टीम ने होटल पर सीलिंग की कार्रवाई स्थगित कर दी।

एनसीसी कैंटीन की पुरानी बिल्डिंग सील
निगम की टीम ने हिसार रोड और शाम 4:45 बजे तक भिवानी चुंगी एरिया में भी अपना प्रॉपर्टी टैक्स वसूली अभियान चलाया। इसी क्रम में निगम की टीम ने एक पुरानी एनसीसी कैंटीन की बिल्डिंग को भी सील कर दिया, क्योंकि भवन के मालिक ने 7 लाख 38 हजार बकाया प्रॉपर्टी टैक्स अभी तक जमा नहीं किया है। इसी वजह से कैंटीन भी कहीं और पहले ही शिफ्ट हो गई थी।

समारोह की तैयारी में जुटे थे बैंक्वेट हॉल कर्मी, निगम टीम पहुंच गई
निगम की टीम खेड़ी साध के पास अभियान चलाने के बाद बाबा मस्त नाथ मठ के नजदीक स्थित फ्रेंड्स कॉलोनी में शुभम गार्डन पहुंची। खबर लगते ही मौके पर आए मालिक ने 6 लाख 14 हजार बकाया प्रॉपर्टी टैक्स जमा कराने के लिए चेक थमा दिया। इसी क्रम में दिल्ली रोड पर स्थित कृष्णा बैंक्वेट हॉल के ऊपर भी प्रॉपर्टी टैक्स का लगभग ₹3 लाख 16 हजार बकाया था। यहां भी शादी की तैयारी चल रही थी। प्रॉपर्टी टैक्स की अदायगी नहीं होने पर निगम की टीम ने बैंक्वेट हॉल को सील कर दिया। इस पर 1 घंटे बाद बकाया जमा करवाने के बाद कर्मियों ने जाकर हॉल की सील खोली।

