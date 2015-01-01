पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कोविड 19:14 व्यापारी, दाे एएसआई समेत 133 लोग मिले कोरोना संक्रमित, 2 की मौत

रोहतक37 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
प्रतिकात्मक फोटो
  • जिले में संक्रमित मरीजों की संख्या हुई 10 हजार पार, रिकवरी रेट@90.25%

जिले में कोरोना केस मिलने का सिलसिला नहीं थम रहा है। इसी क्रम में सोमवार को 1291 लोगों की सैंपलिंग की गई। इसमें 133 लोगों को कोरोना पॉजिटिव पाया गया। जिले में अब 873 एक्टिव केस हैं, इनमें से 827 मरीज होम आइसोलेशन और 46 मरीज पीजीआई में उपचाराधीन हैं।

वहीं साेमवार काे पाड़ा मोहल्ला निवासी 83 वर्षीय बुजुर्ग और वसंत विहार निवासी 79 वर्षीय बुजुर्ग महिला की कोरोना से मौत होने की पुष्टि हुई है। जिले में मिले नए केस में 14 व्यापारी, एसपी आफिस और सांपला थाना में पदस्थ दो एएसआई, पुलिस लाइन निवासी पुलिस कर्मचारी, बुजुर्ग, महिलाएं, बच्चे, प्राइवेट कर्मियों सहित चिकित्सकों को कोरोना संक्रमित पाया गया है। जिले में अब कुल संक्रमित मरीजों का आंकड़ा 10,083 पर पहुंच गया है इनमें से 9100 मरीज रिकवर हो चुके हैं और 110 मरीजों की डेथ हो चुकी है।

जिले में अब कोविड पॉजिटिवटी रेट 5.42 फीसदी और रिकवरी रेट 90.25 फीसदी दर्ज किया गया है। सिविल सर्जन डॉ. अनिल बिरला ने बताया कि मरीजाें के बढ़ते केसों को देखते हुए सैंपलिंग की संख्या भी बढ़ाई जाएगी। ताकि नए केस को चिह्नित कर आगे की कार्रवाई शुरू की जा सके। इसके लिए शहर को जाेन में बांटने की प्लानिंग पर काम हो रहा है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंयूट्यूब से सीखी एरोबिक्स की ट्रेनिंग, मां-बहन थीं पहली क्लाइंट, अब कमाती हैं लाख रुपए महीना - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- दिन उन्नतिकारक है। आपकी प्रतिभा व योग्यता के अनुरूप आपको अपने कार्यों के उचित परिणाम प्राप्त होंगे। कामकाज व कैरियर को महत्व देंगे परंतु पहली प्राथमिकता आपकी परिवार ही रहेगी। संतान के विवाह क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें