स्कूल खुलें:56 सरकारी स्कूलों के 9,775 विद्यार्थियों में से पहुंचे 1,424

रोहतकएक घंटा पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
  • स्कूल खुलने के दूसरे दिन बोर्ड कक्षाओं में विद्यार्थियों की संख्या पहले दिन के मुकाबले सुधरी

स्कूल खुलने के दूसरे दिन बोर्ड कक्षाओं में विद्यार्थियों की संख्या में सुधार देखने को मिला। रोहतक खंड के 56 सरकारी स्कूलों के 9,775 विद्यार्थियों में से सिर्फ 1,424 ही पहुंचे। विद्यार्थियों की संख्या पर नजर डाले तो यह आंकड़ा काफी कम है। महम खंड के स्कूलों में भी छात्र संख्या 30 फीसदी ही रही। इस आंकड़े को बढ़ाने के लिए विद्यार्थियों के साथ-साथ अभिभावकों की भी काउंसलिंग की जा रही है।

मंगलवार को रोहतक खंड के स्कूलों में 9वीं के 2764 विद्यार्थियों में से 322, 10वीं में 2546 में से 457, 11वीं में 2243 में से 303 और 12वीं में 2222 में से कुल 342 ने ही अपनी उपस्थिति दर्ज कराई है। वहीं, ज्यादातर निजी स्कूल बंद ही रहे। कुछ करवाचौथ पर्व के बाद विद्यार्थियों को स्कूल में बुलाने की योजना बना रहे हैं तो कुछ दिवाली के बाद और दिसंबर में। हालांकि, निदेशालय दिसंबर में छठी से 8वीं कक्षा के विद्यार्थियों को भी बुलाने की योजना बना रहा है।

शिक्षक को अपनी कक्षा को छोड़ने के आदेश नहीं
इस्माइला के रावमावि में कुल 130 विद्यार्थियों में से 65 पहुंचे। प्राचार्य संदीप नैन ने कहा कि इस समय स्कूल में सोशल डिस्टेसिंग बनाए रखने को शिक्षक को अपनी कक्षा को छोड़ने के आदेश नहीं है। दूसरी ओर, गढ़ी बोहर के राउवि में 8 विद्यार्थी पहुंचे, पहले दिन यह संख्या जीरो थी।

महम में 5 प्रतिशत हुई बढ़ोतरी
महम खंड की बीईओ सुनीता बेनीवाल ने कहा कि पहले दिन स्कूलों में 9वीं से 12वीं कक्षा के विद्यार्थियों की संख्या 25 फीसदी थी, जो मंगलवार को 5 प्रतिशत बढ़ी है। दूसरे दिन स्कूलों में 30 फीसदी विद्यार्थी पहुंचे हैं। अब इसमें ओर ज्यादा सुधार करने के लिए स्कूल मुखियाओं को आदेश दिए गए हैं। अभिभावक बच्चों को स्कूल भेजना तो चाहते हैं, लेकिन सहमति पत्र ना देकर। इस समय सहमति पत्र ही अनिवार्य है।

9वीं में 1 ही छात्र आया
रूड़की के स्कूल में 9वीं के 38 विद्यार्थियों में से 1 ही छात्र पहुंचा, जबकि 10वीं में 35 में से 10, 12वीं में 28 में से 5 विद्यार्थी पहुंचे। चमारिया स्कूल में 11वीं-12वीं में 127 में से 7 विद्यार्थी ही पहुंचे।

अभी स्कूलों में विद्यार्थियों की संख्या काफी कम है। अभिभावक धीरे-धीरे अपने बच्चों को स्कूलों में भेजने के लिए सहमत हो रहे हैं। उनकी काउंसलिंग भी की जा रही है, ताकि कोविड-19 को देखते हुए उनका डर दूर हो। माता-पिता को भी समझा रहे हैं।
- आशा दहिया, बीईओ, रोहतक ब्लॉक

