स्टाफ नर्स भर्ती:शहर के 66 सेंटर पर 15 हजार देंगे परीक्षा

रोहतकएक घंटा पहले
हेल्थ विश्वविद्यालय की ओर से स्टाफ नर्स के 595 रिक्त पदों को भरने के लिए अब 503 पदों पर ही रविवार को लिखित स्क्रीनिंग परीक्षा होगी। पंजाब एंड हरियाणा हाईकोर्ट ने अभी 92 पदों की भर्ती पर अस्थाई रोक लगा दी है। रोहतक शहर में इस परीक्षा के लिए हेल्थ यूनिवर्सिटी ने 66 सेंटर बनाए हैं। शहर में करीब 15 हजार परीक्षार्थी दूर दराज के इलाकों से पहुंचेंगे।

विश्वविद्यालय की भर्ती एवं स्थापना शाखा के डिप्टी रजिस्ट्रार डॉ. एमएम कौशिक ने बताया कि विश्वविद्यालय की ओर से रोहतक पीजीआईएमएस, करनाल के कल्पना चावला गवर्नमेंट मेडिकल कॉलेज, सोनीपत के खानपुर कलां बीपीएस गवर्नमेंट मेडिकल कॉलेज फॉर वुमन तथा नलहर के शहीद हसन खान मेवाती गवर्नमेंट मेडिकल कॉलेज स्टाफ नर्स के पदों को भरने के लिए लिखित स्क्रीनिंग परीक्षा का आयोजन विश्वविद्यालय करेगा।

कोविड-19 गाइडलाइंस का पालन जरूरी
503 स्टाफ नर्स के पदाें के लिए होने वाली लिखित भर्ती परीक्षा के लिए 15 हजार के करीब उम्मीदवार शहर के 66 केंद्रों पर आयोजन में शामिल होने की संभावना है। विश्वविद्यालय प्रशासन की ओर से तैयारी पूरी कर ली गई है। परीक्षा के दौरान कोविड-19 गाइडलाइंस की पालन जरूरी है। -प्राचार्य डॉ. गजेंद्र सिंह, जनसंपर्क अधिकारी, हेल्थ यूनिवर्सिटी, रोहतक।

