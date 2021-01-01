पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

वैक्सीनेशन:पीजीआई में 159 और सरकारी व निजी अस्पतालों में 298 कर्मियों को लगा टीका

रोहतकएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
सिविल अस्पताल में वैक्सीन लगवाते हुए स्वास्थ्य कर्मचारी। - Dainik Bhaskar
सिविल अस्पताल में वैक्सीन लगवाते हुए स्वास्थ्य कर्मचारी।

पीजीआई में चिकित्सकों, पैरामेडिकल स्टाफ सहित अन्य हेल्थ केयर वर्कर्स की ओर से कोविड 19 वैक्सीनेशन प्रोग्राम में दिलचस्पी ना दिखाए जाने की वजह से शुक्रवार को तीन में से दो सेंटर पर ही 200 लाभार्थियों को वैक्सीन की डोज लगाने का लक्ष्य लिया गया। लेकिन पूरे दिन में महज 159 लाभार्थियों को ही वैक्सीन की डोज लगाई जा सकी।

वहीं सरकारी और निजी अस्पतालों में 278 हेल्थ केयर वर्कर्स को वैक्सीन की डोज लगाने का लक्ष्य लिया गया था जिसमें 298 लाभार्थियों को कोविशील्ड वैक्सीन की डोज लगाई जा सकी।

जिला टास्क फोर्स के कन्वीनर डॉ. अनिलजीत ने बताया कि कोविशील्ड वैक्सीनेशन ड्राइव लगातार जा रही है। शुक्रवार को पीजीआई में 159 और सरकारी व निजी अस्पतालों में 298 लाभार्थियों को वैक्सीन की डोज लगाई गई। उन्होंने बताया कि शनिवार को अस्थल बोहर स्थित बाबा मस्तनाथ मठ और बनियानी गांव में बने सेंटर में वैक्सीनेशन ड्राइव चलाई जाएगी।

आज मेडिकल कॉलेज प्रबंधन से जवाब तलब

कोविड-19 वैक्सीनेशन प्रोग्राम हरियाणा के मेडिकल कॉलेजों में अपेक्षानुरूप सफल ना होने पर डीजीएमईआर ऑफिस के उच्चाधिकारियों की चिंताएं बढ़ गई हैं। प्रोग्राम को सफल बनाने के लिए डीजीएमईआर की ओर से आदेश जारी करके सभी चिकित्सकों के शीतकालीन अवकाश रद्द कर दिया है। इस बारे में पीजीआई डायरेक्टर ने गुरुवार को सभी एचओडी को निर्देश जारी कर दिए गए थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंफुटबॉल के फैन गांधी ने तीन क्लब बनाए थे, युद्ध भूमि से घायलों को भी निकाला, जानिए बापू से जुड़ीं और भी दिलचस्प बातें - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी की प्रेरणा, आशीर्वाद द्वारा कोई जीत हासिल करेंगे। दूसरों की मदद में भी आपका समय व्यतीत होगा। प्रियजनों के साथ उपहारों का आदान-प्रदान भी रहेगा। आय और व्यय में उचित समन्वय बना रहेगा। जिस क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser