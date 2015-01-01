पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कोविड-19:16 विद्यार्थी, 6 आईआईएम कर्मचारी सहित 97 संक्रमित, दो बुजुर्गाों की मौत

रोहतकएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • 10177, पॉजिटिविटी दर 5.43% पहुंची, मृतकों की संख्या हुई 112

जिले में बढ़ रहे कोरोना संक्रमण के केसों को गंभीरता से लेते हुए सिविल सर्जन ने जिले में सैंपलिंग की रफ्तार बढ़ा दी है। मंगलवार को जिले में 1427 लोगों की सैंपलिंग की गई। इसमें 97 नए लोगों को कोरोना संक्रमित पाया गया और पीजीआई में उपचाराधीन बड़ा बाजार निवासी 80 वर्षीय बुजुर्ग और विजय नगर निवासी 71 वर्षीय बुजुर्ग की कोरोना संक्रमण से मौत हो गई।

जिले में कोरोना से अब तक 112 लोगों की मौत हो चुकी है। नए संक्रमित केस में आईआईएम, सुनारियां से छह कर्मचारी, ओमेक्स सिटी निवासी व्यापारी दंपती, शास्त्री नगर निवासी एक परिवार से चार सदस्य, दिल्ली में जॉब करने वाले दुर्गा काॅलोनी निवासी व्यक्ति सहित परिवार के तीन सदस्य, पुलिस कर्मी, टीचर, 16 स्टूडेंट्स, चिकित्सक, हाउसवाइफ शामिल हैं।

जिले में कोरोना से संक्रमित लोगों की संख्या 10,177 पर पहुंच गई है इनमें 9247 मरीज कोरोना से रिकवर हो चुके हैं। कोविड पॉजिटिवटी दर 5.43 फीसदी और रिकवरी रेट 90.80 फीसदी दर्ज किया गया है। जिले में वर्तमान में कोरोना के 821 एक्टिव केस हैं।

आरएसएस के नेताओं ने लगवाई को-वैक्सीन
पीजीआई में चल रहे को-वैक्सीन के ट्रायल में आरएसएस के नेता वालिंटियर्स की भूमिका में आ गए हैं। मंगलवार को संघ के प्रांत कार्यवाहक सुभाष आहूजा, आरएसएस के प्रांत प्रचारक विजय कुमार और आरएसएस के जिला प्रचार प्रमुख व रेलवे में चीफ क्रू कंट्रोलर ईश्वर सिंह सहित 30 लोगों को वैक्सीन लगाई गई। वहीं अब पूर्व सहकारिता मंत्री मनीष ग्रोवर को भी वैक्सीन के ट्रायल में शामिल करने की तैयारी चल रही है। मंगलवार को वैक्सीनेटर ने 30 नए वालिंटियर्स को वैक्सीन की डोज लगाई। अब तक 90 वालिंटियर्स को वैक्सीन की डोज दी जा चुकी है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंआधे हो गए होटलों के रेट, दिवाली की छुटि्टयों में फुल रहे 25 हजार से ज्यादा रूम्स - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- परिस्थिति तथा समय में तालमेल बिठाकर कार्य करने में सक्षम रहेंगे। माता-पिता तथा बुजुर्गों के प्रति मन में सेवा भाव बना रहेगा। विद्यार्थी तथा युवा अपने अध्ययन तथा कैरियर के प्रति पूरी तरह फोकस ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें