बड़ा खतरा:दो दिन में पीजीआई में दाखिल 18 मरीजों की हुई मौत, इनमें चार रोहतक जिले के

रोहतक44 मिनट पहले
  • 1201 सैंपल में 106 पॉजिटिव संक्रमितों की दर अब 5.24%

कोरोना संक्रमण का कहर बढ़ता जा रहा है। पीजीआईएमएस में भर्ती कोरोना संक्रमित गंभीर मरीजों का रिकवरी रेट घटने लगा है। पीजीआई में मंगलवार को सात और बुधवार को 11 कोरोना से पीड़ित गंभीर मरीजों की मौत हो गई। मृतकों में रोहतक जिले के चार मरीज शामिल हैं। कोरोना काल में अब तक पहली बार बुधवार को एक दिन में सर्वाधिक 11 मरीजों मौत होने से पीजीआई प्रशासन में हड़कंप मच गया।

वहीं जिले में लगातार छठे दिन बुधवार काे काेराेना केस 100 के पार मिले। 24 घंटे के अंतराल में जिले में 1201 लोगों की सैंपलिंग की गई जिसमें 106 लोगों को पॉजिटिव पाया गया। पॉजिटिविटी रेट बढ़कर 5.24% पर पहुंच गया और काेविड रिकवरी रेट 88 फीसदी दर्ज किया गया। सिविल सर्जन डॉ. अनिल बिरला ने 8 नवंबर काे महम की 70 वर्षीय बुजुर्ग महिला और शहर की बुजुर्ग की कोरोना से मौत की पुष्टि की है।

डीसी ऑफिस में 117 कर्मियों के लिए सैंपल
डीसी आफिस में पदस्थ कर्मचारियों के पॉजिटिव मिलने के बाद बुधवार को हेल्थ डिपार्टमेंट की टीम ने डीसी आफिस में कार्यरत 117 लाेगाें के रैपिड एंटीजन किट के जरिए सैंपलिंग की।

