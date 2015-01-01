पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

चोरी की वारदात:शादी में गए थे 2 परिवार, मकान से नकदी और जेवरात ले गए चोर

रोहतक41 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
फाइल फोटो।

कमला नगर और इस्माईला गांव में देर रात चोरों ने बंद मकान काे निशाना बनाया। यहां से नकदी व जेवर ले गए। घटना के समय परिवार शादी समारोह में गया था। वापस लौटने पर इसका पता चला। कमला नगर निवासी रामेश्वर दास ने बताया कि उनका परिवार रिश्तेदार की शादी में लुधियाना गए थे। वहां से गुरुवार को वापस लौटने पर मकान के गेट के ऊपर रोशनदान निकला मिला।

अंदर कमरे में रखा समान इधर-उधर बिखरा था। साथ ही संदूक में रखी सोने की दो चेन, दो सोने के कड़े, दो अंगूठी, दो बाली व नकदी आदि गायब मिले। पीड़ित ने शिवाजी काॅलोनी थाने में चोरी की रिपोर्ट दर्ज कराई है। उधर, इस्माईला गांव निवासी रोहित ने बताया कि उसके चाचा तीर्थ सिंह की लड़की नीतू की शादी में उसका परिवार सोनीपत रोड सांपला में था।

समारोह खत्म होने बाद रात करीब 3 बजे लौटे तो घर का ताला टूटा मिला। अंदर जाकर देखा तो गोदरेज की अलमारियों के ताले भी टूटे थे। चोरों ने तीन जोड़ी सोने के बाले, सोने की 1 चेन, एक अंगूठी, सोने की दो जोड़ी बाली, 5 जोड़ी चांदी पजेब, 18 हजार रुपए नकद व दूसरी अलमारी से 4 जोड़ी पजेब, सोने की अंगूठी व करीब 15 हजार रुपए गायब मिले। सांपला थाना पुलिस के अनुसार पीड़ित की शिकायत पर केस दर्ज कर लिया है।

खेड़ी साध के पास कार लूटने के 2 आरोपी काबू, 2 दिन के रिमांड पर

खेड़ी साध के पास हथियार के बल पर कार लूटने वाले दो आरोपियों को पुलिस ने गिरफ्तार किया है। आरोपी दिल्ली के नजफगढ़ निवासी आशीष खत्री व चरखी दादरी के गांव इमलाेटा निवासी सचिन उर्फ बीन को अदालत से प्रोडक्शन वारंट पर लेकर गिरफ्तार किया है। वारदात में शामिल अन्य आरोपी फरार चल रहा हैं। आरोपियों को दो दिन के पुलिस रिमांड पर लेकर पुलिस पूछताछ में जुटी है। आईएमटी पुलिस थाना प्रभारी प्रशिक्षु आईपीएस अमित यशवर्धन ने बताया कि 24 नवंबर को गांव खेड़ी साध के पास अज्ञात युवकों की ओर से पिस्तौल के बल पर हुंडई आई-20 कार लूटी गई थी।

गांव इस्माइला निवासी राजकुमार ने मामला दर्ज करवाया। पुलिस की शुरुआती जांच में सामने आया कि 24 नवंबर को राजकुमार अपने दोस्तों अमित व अजय के साथ अपने दोस्त की शादी में रोहतक जा रहे था। गांव खेड़ी साध के पास राजकुमार के दोस्त अमित व अजय गाड़ी से उतरकर सामान लेने चले गए और राजकुमार गाड़ी में बैठा रहा। तभी एक युवक ने गाड़ी में बैठे राजकुमार के ऊपर पिस्तौल तान दी व उसके दो साथी गाड़ी में पीछे बैठ लिए और राजकुमार को गाड़ी से बाहर की तरफ धक्का देकर गाड़ी लेकर फरार हो गए। मामले की जांच एसआई धर्मबीर ने की। जांच में सामने आया कि पानीपत सीआईए टीम ने वारदात में शामिल दो आरोपियों को लूटी हुई गाड़ी सहित गिरफ्तार किया था। आरोपी न्यायिक हिरासत में जेल में बंद है। उन्हें प्रोडक्शन वारंट पर लेकर गिरफ्तार किया है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंटीम इंडिया को चाहिए ऑलराउंडर; कृषि मंत्री ने दिखाया भास्कर और अमृतसर से दिल्ली पहुंचे हजारों किसान - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- लोगों की परवाह ना करके अपनी योग्यता अनुसार मन मुताबिक कार्यों पर ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। आपको अवश्य ही कोई उपलब्धि हासिल होगी। सामाजिक दायरा बढ़ेगा तथा रुकी हुई पेमेंट बगैराह आने से राहत महसूस हो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें