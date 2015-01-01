पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

खुलासा:स्नेचर गिरोह के 2 बदमाश काबू, स्नेचिंग कर तस्कर को देकर लेते थे स्मैक, 9 वारदात कबूली

रोहतक44 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
स्नेचिंग के दोनों आरोपी पुलिस गिरफ्त में।

सीआईए टू की टीम ने शहर में चेन स्नेचिंग की वारदातों को अंजाम देने वाले गिरोह का खुलासा किया है। दो आरोपियों सैनिक कॉलोनी के साहिल उर्फ खाडा और जनता कॉलोनी के आदित्य उर्फ अंटोरी काे पकड़ा है।डीएसपी हेडक्वार्टर गोरखपाल राणा व सीआईए टू प्रभारी नरेश राठी ने बुधवार को पत्रकार वार्ता के दौरान बताया कि पुलिस जांच में सामने आया कि चेन स्नेचिंग गिरोह के तार नशा तस्करों से जुड़े है।

दोनों आरोपी स्मैक का नशा करते हैं। अब तक ये शहर स्नेचिंग की 9 वारदातों को अंजाम दिया है। आरोपी चेन स्नेचिंग करने के बाद गढ़ी मोहल्ला स्थित एक नशा तस्कर के घर जाते थे। तस्कर को चेन देकर उससे स्मैक लेते और उसके ही घर में बैठकर नशा करते। पुलिस ने इस मामले में नशा तस्कर के खिलाफ भी केस दर्ज किया है। पुलिस के अनुसार जब तक स्नेचिंग के आराेपी तस्कर के घर पर रहते उनके परिजन बाहर बैठकर पहरा देते रहते।

इन वारदातों का खुलासा

  • 1 नवंबर को पटेल नगर से स्कूटी चोरी
  • 4 दिन पहले श्रीनगर काॅलोनी में महिला से सोने की चेन छीनी।
  • अक्टूबर में डीएलएफ काॅलोनी में महिला से चेन स्नेचिंग।
  • अक्टूबर में सेक्टर-2 में महिला से चेन छीनी
  • सेक्टर-1 में महिला की चेन तोड़ी
  • 10 दिन पहले लक्ष्मी नारायण मंदिर के पास से महिला से फोन छीना
  • 10 दिन पहले डीएलएफ पार्क के पास से फोन छीना

नशे का कारोबार करने में महिला सहित तीन काबू
पुलिस की अलग-अलग टीम ने नशा तस्करी में दो युवकों व एक महिला को गिरफ्तार किया है। सीआईए-2 प्रभारी नरेश राठी ने बताया कि भालौठ-रुड़की रोड स्थित रजवाहे के पास पौलंगी के कपिल से 200 ग्राम चरस मिली। वहीं सिटी थाना प्रभारी राकेश सैनी की टीम ने प्रताप मोहल्ला के राजकुमार को 75 ग्राम गांजापत्ती व एसआई इंद्रजीत की टीम ने श्मशान घाट खोखराकोट रैनकपुरा से एक महिला को 3 ग्राम स्मैक के साथ गिरफ्तार किया है।

