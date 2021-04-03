पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

टैक्स चोरी का आरोप:जानकारों को झांसे में ले उनके दस्तावेजों से बना डाली 20 फर्जी फर्म

रोहतक7 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • 566 करोड़ की फेक इनवाइस जारी कर 86 करोड़ रुपए का टैक्स कर लिया चोरी

रोहतक सीजीएसटी के काबू आए 86 करोड़ की टैक्स चोरी के आरोपी महम के गौरव ने कई बड़े खुलासे किए हैं। उसने तीन साल में फर्जी दस्तावेजों के आधार पर 20 फर्जी फर्म का एक बड़ा नेटवर्क तैयार कर रखा था। उसके कई रिश्तेदार भी इस खेल में उसके साथ शामिल थे। गौरव इन रिश्तेदारों के बैंक अकाउंट में अपनी फर्जी फर्म के कारोबार के आधार पर जीएसटी रिटर्न के पैसों को ठिकाने लगाता था।

पिछले कई दिनों से उसने गुरुग्राम में अपना ठिकाना बना रखा था। रोहतक सेंट्रल सीजीएसटी की टीम का उस पर लगातार शिकंजा कस रहा था। इसी को लेकर उसने गुरुवार को रोहतक में सीजीएसटी के ऑफिस में आकर पूछताछ में शामिल होने की बात कही। गौरव के अनुसार उसने सरेंडर किया। लेकिन उसके ऊपर लगे गंभीर आरोपों को देखते हुए टीम ने उसी समय उसे गिरफ्तार कर लिया।

भोले-भाले जानकारों से लेता था दस्तावेज

सेंट्रल जीएसटी टीम की पूछताछ के दौरान आरोपी गौरव ने कबूल किया है कि महम में रहते उसने कई लोगों को अपने झांसे में लेकर उनके आधार कार्ड, राशन कार्ड आदि कागजात हासिल किए थे। इसके बाद उसने इन कागजातों के आधार पर 20 के करीब फर्म बनाई। इन फर्म का उसने इन्हीं कागजातों के आधार पर बैंक सिक्योरिटी हासिल कर जीएसटी नंबर हासिल किया और बाद में धोखाधड़ी को अंजाम देने लगा। इन फर्म को वो बिलों में ही कारोबार दिखाता। विभाग के अनुसार गौरव पर 566 करोड़ रुपए के फर्जी कारोबार को दिखा करीब 86 करोड़ की धोखाधड़ी और टैक्स चोरी का आरोप है। गौरव को न्यायिक हिरासत में जेल भेज दिया है।

