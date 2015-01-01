पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

लोन मेला आज से:20 स्ट्रीट वेंडरों को एलओआर किया गया जारी, 5 को मिला रजिस्ट्रेशन सर्टिफिकेट भी दिया गया

रोहतक39 मिनट पहले
रेहड़ी संचालकों को स्ट्रीट वेंडिंग पॉलिसी की जानकारी देती नगर निगम टीम
  • स्ट्रीट वेंडरों के लिए काउंटर लगा करवाया जा रहा रजिस्ट्रेशन

सोनीपत रोड पर श्रीराम रंगशाला स्थित सीपीओ ब्रांच कार्यालय में सोमवार से विशेष काउंटर लगाकर स्ट्रीट वेंडरों के रजिस्ट्रेशन का कार्य शुरू कर दिया। पहले दिन 20 स्ट्रीट वेंडरों को एलओआर (लेटर ऑफ रिगमेंटेशन) जारी किया गया। एक साल पहले रजिस्ट्रेशन करा चुके 5 रेहड़ी संचालकों को रजिस्ट्रेशन सर्टिफिकेट बांटे गए हैं। इसके अलावा तय किया कि 10 से 13 नवंबर तक शहर में पीएनबी की सभी शाखाओं में पीएम स्वनिधि योजना के लाभार्थियों के लिए लोन मेला किया जाएगा।

यहां सुबह 10 से शाम 5 बजे तक रेहड़ी वाले जरूरी कागजात व बैंक की कापी ले जाकर योजना का लाभ प्राप्त कर सकते हैं। सिटी प्रोजेक्ट ऑफिसर की ओर से 12 कर्मचारियों की टीम को स्ट्रीट वेंडिंग पॉलिसी से संबंधित दायित्व सौंपा है। सोमवार को टीम विभिन्न बाजारों व सड़क के किनारे रेहड़ी लगाने वालों को रजिस्ट्रेशन कराने, एलओआर और लोन का लाभ लेने की जानकारी दी। उन्हें बताया कि बिना रजिस्ट्रेशन या एलओआर के दिवाली त्योहार के बाद शहर में किसी को भी रेहड़ी लगाने की अनुमति नहीं दी जाएगी।

सीपीओ जगदीश चंद्र शर्मा ने बताया कि स्ट्रीट वेंडरों की सहूलियत के लिए श्रीराम रंगशाला स्थित सीपीओ ब्रांच में विशेष काउंटर खोल दिया है। 12 कर्मचारियों की टीम फील्ड में लगा दी है। लोन मेला में जिन स्ट्रीट वेंडरों का लोन पास हो चुका है, उनको लोन दिया जाएगा और जिन्होंने अप्लाई किया है, जरूरी पड़ताल के बाद उनका लोन पास भी किया जाएगा।

