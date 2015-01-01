पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कॉलेज खुलने का दूसरा दिन:रेगुलर कक्षाएं लगाने के लिए 20 फीसदी विद्यार्थी पहुंच रहे कॉलेजों में

रोहतक2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

यूनिवर्सिटी व कॉलेज खुलने के दूसरे दिन मंगलवार को विद्यार्थियों की संख्या में कम रही। काॅलेजाें में 20 फीसदी विद्यार्थी ही रेगुलर कक्षाएं लगाने के लिए पहुंच रहे हैं। रोजाना बढ़ते कोरोना केसों के चलते अभिभावक अभी डरे हुए हैं, पर कॉलेज प्रशासन ने कोरोना मापदंडों के अनुसार पूरी तैयारी कर ली है। हालांकि, प्राचार्यों का कहना है कि अब रेगुलर कक्षाओं में 15 से 20 फीसदी ही विद्यार्थी पहुंच रहे हैं।

यूजी कोर्सेज में पढ़ रहे दूर-दराज से विद्यार्थियों के आने की संभावना अभी भी कम ही है। वहीं, आईसी कॉलेज में यूजी कोर्सेज की परीक्षाओं के चलते 26 नवंबर के बाद ऑफलाइन कक्षाएं लगनी शुरू होंगी। पिछले 8 महीन से कोरोना महामारी के कारण कॉलेजों में कक्षाएं नहीं लग रही हैं। अब उच्चतर शिक्षा निदेशालय के अनुसार ऑफलाइन कक्षाएं लगाने के लिए कॉलेज खोल दिए गए हैं, पर ऑनलाइन कक्षाएं भी लग रही हैं। शिक्षकों ने विद्यार्थियों के साथ सोशल ग्रुप में डीएचई का भेजा गया शेड्यूल साझा कर दिया है, लेकिन अभी छात्राें की संख्या कम है।

छात्राओं काे 26 के बाद बुलाएंगे

राजकीय स्नातकोत्तर महिला महाविद्यालय की दाखिला कमेटी की नोडल अधिकारी सुदेश लाठर ने बताया कि कॉलेज में यूजी कोर्सेज की परीक्षाएं चल रही हैं। इसके चलते कोई रूम खाली नहीं है। ऑनलाइन कक्षाएं तो लग रही हैं। ऑफलाइन कक्षाओं के लिए छात्राओं को 26 नवंबर के बाद बुलाएंगे।

आई-कार्ड बनवाने ज्यादा आ रहे विद्यार्थी

जाट कॉलेज में कक्षाएं लगाने के लिए विद्यार्थी कम आ रहे हैं। अभी यूजी कोर्सेज के प्रथम वर्ष के विद्यार्थी आई-कार्ड बनवाने के लिए ज्यादा आ रहे हैं। प्राचार्या डॉ. संगीता दलाल का कहना है कि विद्यार्थियों के साथ कक्षाओं का शेड्यूल साझा कर दिया है। कॉलेज की वेबसाइट पर भी जानकारी अपलोड कर दी गई है। वह जल्द ही वर्चुअल असेंबली भी करेंगे। उम्मीद है कि दो-तीन दिन में छात्र संख्या में भी बढ़ोतरी होगी। गौड़ ब्राह्मण डिग्री कॉलेज के प्राचार्य डॉ. जयपाल शर्मा ने कहा कि ऑफलाइन कक्षाएं लगनी शुरू तो हो गई, पर 15 प्रतिशत ही छात्र संख्या है। छात्रों के ग्रुप में भी कॉलेज खुलने और कक्षाएं लगने का शेड्यूल साझा किया है। मंगलवार को कॉलेज में हवन कर नए सत्र की शुरुआत की गई है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपहले रोज 30 हजार यात्री पहुंचते थे, अब बमुश्किल 300, करोड़ों के ड्रायफ्रूट्स खराब हो गए - डीबी ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय उचित ग्रह स्थिति तथा आपका सकारात्मक रवैया आपके लिए महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धियां उत्पन्न कर रहे हैं। इस समय का भरपूर सदुपयोग करें। रिश्तेदारों तथा संबंधियों के साथ संबंध और अधिक मजबूत होंगे। भ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें