विश्व मधुमेह दिवस आज:6 माह में 280 की कोरोना से मौत, 41 से 80 उम्र के 30% को था मधुमेह

फाइल फोटो।
  • हरियाणा, यूपी, दिल्ली, राजस्थान में कोरोना संक्रमित होकर उपचार के लिए पहुंचे पीजीआई

(विवेक मिश्र) कोरोना काल के 6 माह 15 दिन में हरियाणा, यूपी, दिल्ली, राजस्थान में कोरोना संक्रमित होकर पीजीआईएमएस में उपचार के लिए आए 280 मरीजों की मौत हो चुकी है। कोरोना से होने वाली मौतों में सर्वाधिक 198 मरीज 41 से 80 साल आयु वर्ग के थे। इन मरीजाें के डेथ ऑडिट रिपोर्ट व पीजीआई की रिसर्च में औसतन 30 फीसदी यानी 84 मरीजों की केस हिस्ट्री में कोरोना की चपेट में आने से पहले डायबिटीज रोग से पीड़ित थे।

चिकित्सकाें का कहना है कि डायबिटीज पीड़ित में कोरोना संक्रमण होने के बाद रिकवर कर पाना मुश्किल रहा। काेराेना से हुई अन्य मौत के कारणों में हार्ट, किडनी व कैंसर जैसे गंभीर रोग से पीड़ित होना ही मुख्य वजह रही है, लेकिन डायबिटीज मरीजों को लेकर कोरोना के बढ़ते खतरे ने जनसंख्या के एक बड़े वर्ग के सामने चुनौती दी है। चिकित्सकों के अनुसार कोविड-19 की तमाम गाइडलाइन व एहतियातों का सख्ती से पालन करना चाहिए।

पीजीआईएमएस के एंडोक्राएनोलॉजी विभाग के एचओडी व सीनियर प्रोफेसर डॉ. राजेश राजपूत के निर्देशन में डाॅ. अंजलि वर्मा, डॉ. सुरेंद्र, डॉ विकास ने कोराेना काल में डायबिटिक मरीजों को हुई स्वास्थ्य संबंधी परेशानियों को जानने के लिए 52 मधुमेह पीड़ित मरीजों पर रिसर्च की। टाइप वन मधुमेह से पीड़ित 52 रोगियों में से 36.5% में हाइपरग्लाइसेमिक और 15.3 फीसदी में हाइपोग्लाइसेमिक एपिसोड थे। 26.9% मरीजों में इंसुलिन की खुराक छूट गई थी, ग्लूकोज की निगरानी 36.5% और 17.4% में नियमित रूप से नहीं की गई थी।

रिसर्च में ये अपनाया फार्मूला

टाइप वन डायबिटीज मेलिटस रोगियों में क्रॉस सेक्शनल रिसर्च की गई। इसमें संरचित प्रश्नावली को लॉकडाउन के 15 दिनों के भीतर फॉलोअप को शामिल किया। हाइपोग्लाइसेमिक व हाइपरग्लाइसेमिक एपिसोड, डायबिटिक केटोएसिडोसिस (डीकेए), इंसुलिन की डोज में कमी आने, आहार अनुपालन, शारीरिक गतिविधि, अस्पताल में भर्ती होने बारे डेटा लॉकडाउन में लिया गया था।

ऐसे रोगियों को ये एहतियात बरतनी चाहिए

पोस्ट कोविड ओपीडी में आए संक्रमण से रिकवर हो चुके मधुमेह पीड़ित मरीज जी-मिचलाने, उल्टी आने या सांस लेने में परेशानी, बदन व सिर दर्द, नींद न आने की परेशानी बता रहे हैं। एंडोक्राएनोलॉजिस्ट डॉ. राजेश राजपूत ने बताया कि कोरोना काल में मधुमेह से पीड़ित रोगियों को स्वास्थ्य पर ज्यादा फोकस करने की जरूरत है। ऐसे मरीजों को आधा पेट हल्का भोजन करना चाहिए, समय-समय पर डाक्टर से चिकित्सीय परामर्श लेते रहें।

कोरोना काल में जानलेवा हुआ मधुमेह

डायबिटीज के रोगियों में हर संक्रमण का खतरा ज्यादा होता है। कोरोना काल में लॉकडाउन की वजह से मधुमेह पीड़ित रोगी एक्सरसाइज व सही लाइफ स्टाइल में बदलाव नहीं कर सके, जिससे डायबिटीज मरीजों की सेहत पर दुष्प्रभाव पड़ा। मरीजों में इम्यून सिस्टम की कोशिकाओं की कार्य क्षमता कम हो गई। जिनमें शुगर कंट्रोल नहीं हुई उनके शरीर के विभिन्न अंगों पर दुष्प्रभाव होता है, ऐसे में खतरा बढ़ जाता है।

