परीक्षा केंद्र:295 परीक्षार्थी दो शिफ्ट में दे रहे परीक्षा

रोहतकएक घंटा पहले
नर्सिंग काउंसिल की ओर से बाबा मस्तनाथ विश्वविद्यालय को परीक्षा केंद्र बनाने के बाद यहां दो शिफ्ट में नर्सिंग, मल्टीपर्पज हेल्थवर्कर के 295 परीक्षार्थी परीक्षा दे रहे हैं। कोविड-19 गाइडलाइन के अनुसार एएनएम, जीएनएम और एमपीएचडब्ल्यू की परीक्षाएं बाबा मस्तनाथ विवि में की जा रही हैं। यह परीक्षाएं 3 से 7 नवंबर तक होंगी।

विवि के कुलपति प्रो. रामसजन पांडेय व परीक्षा नियंत्रक ओपी सचदेवा ने बताया कि विश्वविद्यालय प्रशासन कोरोना की स्थिति को देखते हुए सतर्क है। कुलसचिव प्रो. सतीश चंद्र शर्मा ने बताया कि कोरोना महामारी में क्षेत्र के परीक्षार्थियों को दूरदराज न जाना पड़े, इसलिए परीक्षा केंद्र बिल्डिंग, स्टाफ और संसाधन उपलब्ध कराए है। एग्जाम सेंटर चीफ कृष्णा ने बताया कि 295 परीक्षार्थी सुबह-शाम परीक्षाएं दे रहे हैं।

