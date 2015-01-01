पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

निगम का सीलिंग एक्शन:प्रॉपर्टी टैक्स न भरने पर 3 बिल्डिंग सील, 12 ने 7 दिन में अदायगी का वादा कर टाली सीलिंग

रोहतकएक घंटा पहले
पेट्रोल पंप पर सीलिंग कार्रवाई के लिए पुलिस बल के साथ पहुंची निगम टीम।

नगर निगम की ओर से बुधवार को संपत्ति कर के बड़े बकाएदारों के खिलाफ दूसरी बड़ी कार्रवाई की गई। इस दौरान टैक्स ब्रांच ने 3 प्रॉपर्टी सील की। जबकि 5 बकाएदारों ने टैक्स के बकाया 11 लाख रुपए जमा करवा दिए हैं। बाकी 12 डिफाल्टरों ने मोहलत लेते 7 दिन के अंदर प्रॉपर्टी टैक्स जमा कराने का लिखित में आवेदन किया है। निगम की सीलिंग कार्रवाई के दौरान ड्यूटी मजिस्ट्रेट बीडीपीओ राजपाल चहल के अलावा नगर निगम एलओ सुरेंद्र गोयल व उनकी टीम और पुलिस बल मौजूद रहा।

सुबह साढ़े 11 बजे ड्यूटी मजिस्ट्रेट बीडीपीओ राजपाल चहल की अगुवाई में पुलिस बल के साथ नगर निगम के जेडटीओ जगदीश चंद्र शर्मा के नेतृत्व में संपत्तिकर के बकाएदारों के खिलाफ अभियान शुरू किया गया। शाम 5 बजे तक दिल्ली रोड पर स्थित मॉडल टाउन, दिल्ली बाईपास, सैनिक कॉलोनी, हिसार रोड, भिवानी चुंगी आदि एरिया में बकाएदारों के यहां निगम की टीम पहुंची।

इन बकाएदारों को पहले ही अंतिम 3 दिन का नोटिस भी दिया जा चुका था, जिसमें बकाया टैक्स जमा नहीं कराने पर प्राॅपर्टी सील करने की चेतावनी दी गई थी। इस बार संपत्ति कर बकाया रखने वाले होटल भी निशाने पर थे। लेकिन बुधवार को जब उनको निगम की ओर से सीलिंग कार्रवाई की जानकारी मिली तो उनमें 4 होटल संचालकों ने अंबेडकर चौक स्थित नगर निगम दफ्तर पहुंचकर बकाया टैक्स का भुगतान करके मौके पर पहुंची जेडटीओ जगदीश चंद्र शर्मा को रसीद दिखा दी।

सर्फ की फैक्ट्री सील, होटल संचालक ने बीमारी का हवाला दे टलवाई सीलिंग

सैनिक कॉलोनी में सर्फ की फैक्ट्री पर संपत्ति कर का करीब 3 लाख रुपए बकाया है। निगम की टीम ने इस फैक्ट्री को सील कर दिया। इस कॉलोनी में नट बोल्ट की एक फैक्ट्री ने 1 लाख 5 हजार बकाया टैक्स का चेक सौंपा। शीतल कॉम्प्लेक्स में होटल संचालक ने बीमारी का हवाला देते हुए लगभग 3 लाख रुपए बकाया संपत्ति कर का एक हफ्ते में जमा कराने का लिखित में अप्लीकेशन दिया। सीलिंग कार्रवाई करने गई निगम की टीम को झज्जर रोड स्थित एक फैक्ट्री मालिक ने हुडा विभाग से जमीन विवाद की जानकारी दी। इस पर टैक्स ब्रांच की ओर से उसे कागजों के साथ निगम की मुख्य शाखा आने को कहा है।

चेक बाउंस मामला : 7 दिन में बकाया देने का वादा लिखित में लिया

भिवानी रोड स्थित एक पेट्रोल पंप को नगर निगम की टीम की ओर से पिछली बार के अभियान के दौरान टैक्स जमा नहीं करने की स्थिति में सील कर दिया था। लेकिन संचालक की ओर से मौके पर ही बकाया 3 लाख रुपए का चेक देकर सील खुलवा दी गई। यह चेक बाउंस होने पर निगम के अधिकारी दोबारा बुधवार को पहुंच कर पेट्रोल पंप सील की प्रक्रिया शुरू करने लगे। तभी उसने सात दिन के अंदर बकाया जमा करवाने का लिखित प्रार्थना पत्र दिया। चेक बाउंस होने पर हुडा कांप्लेक्स में स्थित एक होटल की ओर से 2 लाख टैक्स बकाया का चेक बाउंस होने पर बुधवार को भी निगम की टीम होटल सील करने पहुंच गई। इस पर संचालक ने 20 दिसंबर तक हर हाल में बकाया प्राॅपर्टी टैक्स जमा करवाने का समय मांगा।

एक लाख से ज्यादा वालों से वसूला टैक्स

नगर निगम की ओर से 1 लाख रुपए से ऊपर के लगभग बकाएदारों से संपत्ति कर की वसूली कर ली गई है। अब मध्यम व छोटे बकाएदारों के खिलाफ कार्रवाई की तैयारी है। अब तक डिफाल्टरों पर सीलिंग अभियान की समीक्षा करके एक हफ्ते में रिपोर्ट बनेगी। फिर कमिश्नर प्रदीप गोदारा से चर्चा कर अगली कार्रवाई चलेगी। -जगदीश चंद्र शर्मा, जेडटीओ नगर निगम।

