काहनौर में व्यापारी के बेटे का अपहरण:4 साल का मासूम आधी रात घर से अगवा, पांच करोड़ रंगदारी मांगी, 14 घंटे बाद खेतों में छोड़ा

रोहतकएक घंटा पहले
बरामदगी के बाद मासूम दिव्यांश घर पर अपनी मां नीलम के साथ।
  • बदमाशों का दुस्साहस : अपहरण के 9 घंटे बाद कलानौर में बुजुर्ग राहगीर का फोन छीन मांगी थी रंगदारी

गांव काहनौर से एक परचून व्यापारी शंकरलाल चचड़ा के 4 वर्षीय बेटे दिव्यांश को बदमाश रात ढाई बजे घर से अगवा करके ले गए। बदमाशों ने दोपहर को घटना के करीब 9 घंटे बाद कलानौर कस्बे में एक राहगीर का फोन छीनकर पीड़ित परिवार से बच्चे को छोड़ने की एवज में 5 करोड़ रुपए की रंगदारी मांगी। पुलिस ने 14 घंटे बाद गुरुवार शाम करीब 4 बजे गांव से 6 किलोमीटर दूर खेतों से दिव्यांश को बरामद कर लिया है।

रोहतक पुलिस की 8 टीमें, डीएसपी नरेंद्र कादयान और डीएसपी विनोद के नेतृत्व में मामले की जांच में लगी हुई है। देर रात तक पुलिस ने काहनाैर-निगाना राेड पर खेताें में सर्च ऑपरेशन चलाया। पुलिस को मामले में बच्चे को बाइक पर लेकर जाते हुए दो बदमाशों की सीसीटीवी फुटेज कलानौर की एक दुकान में लगे कैमरों में मिली है। पुलिस फुटेज के आधार पर युवकों की तलाश कर रही है। थाना कलानौर पुलिस ने शंकरलाल चचड़ा की शिकायत पर केस दर्ज किया है।

दिन भर रहा बाजार बंद
दुकानदार के बेटे के अपहरण की सूचना के बाद कलानाैर में व्यापरियों ने इकट्ठे होकर बाजार बंद करने का फैसला लिया। गुरुवार को दिन भर बाजार बंद रहा है। साथ ही व्यापरियों ने प्रशासनिक अधिकारियों से जल्द ही बच्चे के अपहरण करने वाले आरोपी को पकड़कर मामले का खुलासा करने की मांग की है।

पापा-मम्मी के साथ सोया था मासूम, कब-कौन उठा ले गया वो नहीं जानते
पुलिस को दी शिकायत में काहनौर के शंकर लाल चचड़ा ने बताया कि उसकी कलानौर के मेन बाजार में करियाणा की दुकान है। बुधवार रात को करीब 10 बजे वो अपने परिवार के साथ घर पर सो गया। एक कमरे में उसकी मां सत्यवती सो रही थी। साथ लगते दूसरे कमरे में वो, उसकी पत्नी नीलम और 4 साल का बेटा दिव्यांश उर्फ दुग्गू बेड पर सो रहे थे। शंकरलाल के अनुसार रात करीब 12 बजे उसके बेटे ने उससे पानी मांगा था। वो उसे पानी पिलाकर सो गया। इसके बाद करीब 2.38 पर उसकी आंख खुली तो उसका बेटा बेड पर नहीं था। उसे घर में तलाश लेकिन नहीं मिला। इसके बाद उन्होंने पड़ोसियों को जगाया और पुलिस कंट्रोल रूम में सूचना दी।

परिजनों ने एक घंटा किया कहानौर चौक जाम
काहनौर में दिव्यांश के अपहरण के बाद गुस्साए ग्रामीणों ने कार्रवाई की मांग को लेकर काहनौर चौक पर जाम लगा दिया। सूचना मिलने के बाद थाना कलानौर प्रभारी सत्यवान नैन मौके पर पहुंचे। परिजनों को मामले में उचित कार्रवाई का आश्वासन दिया। इसके बाद करीब एक घंटे बाद परिजनों ने जाम खोल दिया।

राहगीर ने दो बाइक सवारों को बच्चों को सड़क पर छोड़ते देखा
पुलिस सूत्रों की मानें तो जिस वक्त आरोपियों ने दिव्यांश को सड़क पर छोड़ा। इस वक्त किसी राहगीर ने उन्हें देखा है। दो बाइक सवार बच्चे को सड़क पर छोड़कर फरार हो गए। आरोपियों से उस व्यक्ति की दूरी काफी थी। इस कारण वह उनकी सही ढंग से पहचान नहीं कर पाया। इसके बाद मामले के बारे में पुलिस को सूचित किया। पुलिस ने मौके पर पहुंचकर दिव्यांश को परिजनों के हवाले किया।

बच्चे को सकुशल बरामद कर लिया गया है। मामले में कलानौर डीएसपी विनोद कुमार, सांपला डीएसपी नरेंद्र कादयान,महम थाना प्रभारी नवीन जाखड़ समेत सीआईए की तीनों यूनिट लगी हुई है। मामले की हर एंगल से जांच की जा रही है। जल्द ही आरोपी गिरफ्त में होगी। अभी पीडित परिवार सहमा हुआ है। इस कारण पुलिस 4 साल के बच्चे और उसके परिवार के लोगों से बातचीत भी नहीं कर पा रही। -राहुल शर्मा, एसपी रोहतक।

