मौसम:पहाड़ी हवाओं से दिन में गिरा 5 डिग्री पारा, आधा हुआ प्रदूषण

रोहतक21 मिनट पहले
  • एक्यूआई का स्तर सुधरकर 152 पाॅइंट पर पहुंचा, शहर का न्यूनतम तापमान 11 डिग्री के करीब पहुंचा

पहाड़ों पर हुई बर्फबारी के साथ चल रही उत्तर-पश्चिमी हवाओं ने मैदानी इलाकों में ठंडक घोल दी है। इससे दिन का तापमान भी तेजी से नीचे आ रहा है। मंगलवार को एक ही दिन में 5 डिग्री तापमान गिर गया और अधिकतम तापमान 26.9 डिग्री सेल्सियस दर्ज किया गया। इसी के साथ रात के तापमान में भी दो डिग्री की गिरावट बनी हुई है। तापमान कम होने के साथ ही लोग अब मौसम में ठंडक महसूस करने लगे हैं।

जिले में रातें अब ठंडी होने लगी हैं। न्यूनतम तापमान 11.8 डिग्री सेल्सियस रहा। यानि रात में लाेगाें ने अधिक ठंड महसूस की। हवा में नमी की मात्रा भी इससे 84 फीसदी तक बढ़ गई है। माैसम विशेषज्ञों का कहना है कि इसी तरह से यदि तापमान गिरता रहा तो अब अाने वाले दिनों में ठंडक का असर ज्यादा बढ़ जाएगा। बुधवार को भी हवा के रूख के चलते अधिकतम तापमान 28 डिग्री और न्यूनतम तापमान 12 डिग्री तक रहने के आसार बने हैं।

अभी सैर में सावधानी जरूर बरतें
पहाड़ों से चल रही हवाओं ने लाेगाें काे प्रदूषण से भी आंशिक राहत दी है। पीएम 2.5 जोकि बीते पांच दिन से 300 से ऊपर बना हुआ था अब 50 फीसदी की गिरावट के साथ 152 पर पहुंच गया है। इस प्रदूषण के स्तर में हवाओं के कारण भले ही बदलाव महसूस किया जा रहा है, लेकिन आतिशबाजी और पटाखों के बजने के साथ ही जैसे ही हवा ने रूख बदला इस प्रदूषण के स्तर में फिर से बढ़ोतरी होने लगेगी। माैसम विशेषज्ञों के मुताबिक अाने वाले दिनों में ठंड बढ़ने की संभावना है। स्माॅग के चलते अांखाें में जलन के साथ सांस लेने में भी लाेगाें काे दिक्कत हाेती है। चिकित्सकों का कहना है कि इस प्रदूषण को हल्के में ना लें और इससे बुजुर्ग और बच्चे विशेष तौर पर बचाव करें।

