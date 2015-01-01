पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Hindi News
  Local
  Haryana
  Rohtak
  • 50 Thousand Became Friends On Social Media By Posting In Merchant Navy, The Account Of The Woman Of Sheetal Nagar Cleaned

फ्रॉड:मर्चेंट नेवी में तैनात से सोशल मीडिया पर दोस्त बन ठगे 50 हजार, शीतल नगर की महिला का खाता किया साफ

रोहतक2 घंटे पहले
शातिरों ने एक युवती और मर्चेंट नेवी में कार्यरत एक व्यक्ति के खातों से साढ़े 61 हजार रुपए निकाल लिए। पुलिस ने दोनों मामलों में केस दर्ज कर जांच शुरू कर दी है। शीतल नगर निवासी स्वीटी ने पुलिस को दी शिकायत में बताया कि उनका सोनीपत स्टैंड स्थित ओबीसी में खाता है। मैने 6 नवंबर काे पासबुक पूरी करवाई ताे पता चला कि मेरे खाते से किसी ने साढ़े 11 हजार रुपए निकाले है। स्वीटी का दावा है कि उन्होंने अपने खाते और एटीएम कार्ड संबंधित जानकारी किसी से शेयर की है। बैंक से पूछताछ में पता लगा कि रुपए रेवाड़ी के एक एटीएम से निकाले गए है।

फेसबुक मैसेंजर पर मांगी थी दोस्त बन मदद
वहीं, सेक्टर 14 निवासी रामकरण ने पुलिस को दी शिकायत में बताया कि वह मर्चेंट नेवी में कार्यरत है। मेरे फेसबुक मैसेंजर पर मेरे दोस्त नरेंद्र कुमार का संदेश आया। उस समय नरेंद्र ने रुपए संबंधित जरूरत बताया। इस पर मैने दो बार में 50 हजार रुपए मोबाइल बैंकिंग के जरिए भेज दिए। ठगी का उस वक्त पता लगा कि जब दोस्त नरेंद्र से बात की। नरेंद्र ने बताया कि उसने रुपयों की मांग नहीं की है। उसकी फेसबुक आईडी हैक हो गई है। पुलिस ने रामकरण की शिकायत पर केस दर्ज कर मामले की जांच शुरू कर दी है। रोहतक जिला पुलिस ने लोगों से अपील की है कि सोशल मीडिया व मनी ट्रांजेक्शन के लिए ऑनलाइन विकल्प का वो काफी सोच समझकर प्रयोग करें।

