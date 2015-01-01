पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Haryana
  • Rohtak
  • 5125 Samples Taken In The Second Mega Drive, 58 New Cases Of Infection, The First Recovery Rate In The District Reached 93.11%

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कोरोना संकट:दूसरी मेगा ड्राइव में 5125 सैंपल लिए, संक्रमण के 58 नए केस, जिले में पहली बार रिकवरी रेट 93.11%पर पहुंचा

रोहतक40 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
मायना में ग्रामीणों के कोरोना टेस्ट के लिए सैंपल लेते हुए।

कोरोना की दूसरी लहर बीतने के बाद स्वास्थ्य विभाग ने 15 दिन बाद जिले में दूसरी बार मेगा सैंपलिंग ड्राइव का आयोजन किया। जिले के सिविल अस्पताल, पॉली क्लीनिक, सीएचसी सेंटरों पर टीम की ड्यूटी लगाकर पांच हजार लोगों के सैंपल जुटाने का लक्ष्य रखा। शाम चार बजे तक चली सैंपलिंग ड्राइव में जिले भर में 5125 लोगों के सैंपल एकत्रित कर पीजीआई सहित सरकार की ओर से अधिकृत टेस्ट लैब में भेज दिए गए।

सिविल सर्जन डॉ. अनिल बिरला ने बताया कि अगले तीन दिन में सभी लोगों की रिपोर्ट आने के बाद जिले में संक्रमण के प्रसार का स्तर पता चल सकेगा। वहीं शनिवार शाम को जारी रिपोर्ट में 58 नए कोरोना संक्रमित मरीज मिले।जिले में अब कुल कोरोना संक्रमित मरीजों की संख्या 11,641 पर पहुंच गई है। इनमें 659 मरीज कोविड एक्टिव केस में शामिल हैं।

पीजीआई में 32 और होम आइसोलेशन में 627 मरीज आइसोलेट हैं। जिले में 142 कोरोना संक्रमित मरीजों की मौत हो चुकी है। जिले में शनिवार को कोरोना रिकवरी रेट 93.11 फीसदी पर पहुंच गया। जिले में अब तक 10,840 लोग कोरोना संक्रमण से रिकवर कर चुके हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपंजाब के लोगों को क्यों है फिर से अपनी जमीन के बंटने का डर - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दोपहर बाद परिस्थितियां आपके लिए बहुत ही अनुकूल रहेंगी। इसलिए बेहतर है कि दिन की शुरुआत में ही अपने कार्य संबंधी रूपरेखा बना लें। विद्यार्थियों को भी अपनी मेहनत के उचित परिणाम हासिल होंगे। ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें