सावधान:जिले में 40 फीसदी महिलाएं और 50 फीसदी युवा सहित कोरोना से पीड़ित 70 नए केस मिले

रोहतक22 मिनट पहले
  • कोविड एक्टिव केस का आंकड़ा 955 पर पहुंचा, 5.01% दर्ज किया गया कोविड पॉजिटिविटी रेट
  • 79 लोगों की मौत हाे चुकी है अब तक
  • 955 सक्रिय केस
  • 7079 रिकवर हो चुके

करवाचौथ के त्योहार से दो दिन पहले बाजारों में हो रही भीड़ से कोरोना इफेक्ट साफ तौर पर दिखने लगा है। मंगलवार को जिले में मिले कोरोना के 70 नए केस में 40 फीसदी महिलाएं और 50 फीसदी युवाओं को संक्रमण से पीड़ित पाया गया है। जिले में अब कोविड एक्टिव केस का आंकड़ा 955 पर पहुंच गया है। अंदेशा जताया जा रहा है कि दीवाली से पहले तक कोरोना एक्टिव केस का ग्राफ एक हजार के आंकड़े को पार कर सकता है।

वहीं मंगलवार को जिले को कोविड पॉजिटिविटी रेट बढ़कर 5.01 फीसदी और कोविड रिकवरी रेट 87.2 फीसदी दर्ज किया गया है। सिविल सर्जन डॉ. अनिल बिरला ने बताया कि 24 घंटे के अंतराल में 1040 लोगों की सैंपलिंग की गई। हाेम आइसोलेशन में 922 और पीजीआई में 33 कोरोना पीड़ित मरीज उपचाराधीन हैं। जिले में अब तक 8113 कोरोना संक्रमित मरीज मिल चुके हैं इनमें से 7079 मरीज कोरोना संक्रमण से रिकवर हो गए हैं। जिले में अब तक 79 लोगों की कोरोना से मौत हो चुकी है। उन्होंने कहा कि लोगों से अपील है कि वो घर से बाहर मास्क लगाकर ही निकलें। बाजारों में भीड़भाड़ वाले स्थानों पर उचित दूरी का पालन कर कोरोना से बचाव में सावधानी बरतें।

इन लोकेशन में मिले कोरोना पॉजिटिव केस

बोहर, उत्तम विहार, पुलिस लाइन व कृपाल नगर से एक-एक सरकारी कर्मचारी, एकता कालोनी निवासी पेंटर व प्लंबर, बालंद गांव निवासी आशा वर्कर, महम निवासी दो शॉपकीपर, जिला जेल से महिला कैदी, सुनारियां पुलिस क्वार्टर निवासी हाउसवाइफ व दो बच्चे, गोहाना अड्‌डा निवासी फल कारोबारी, सेक्टर दो निवासी बैंक कर्मचारी, आदर्श नगर निवासी एमडीयू के सुपरिटेंडेंट, नेताजी नगर निवासी शॉपकीपर, भराण गांव निवासी होमगार्ड, कमल कालोनी निवासी पीजीआई की नर्सिंग सिस्टर, शिवाजी कालोनी निवासी सरकारी चिकित्सक, डीएलएफ कालोनी निवासी व्यापारी, चिन्योट कालोनी निवासी एडवोकेट सहित 27 महिलाएं, 43 पुरुष, सात बुजुर्ग, 35 युवाओं को कोरोना संक्रमित पाया गया है।

