सरकारी उपक्रम की एजेंसी काे साैंपा काम:जगमग योजना में 1150 करोड़ से रोशन होंगे 83 शहर, छोटी-बड़ी स्ट्रीट लाइटें लगाई जाएंगी

रोहतक38 मिनट पहले
फाइल फोटो।
  • अब निगम, नप या पालिका अपने स्तर पर नहीं खरीदेगी स्ट्रीट लाइट

(राजेश कौशल) जगमग योजना में साढ़े 1100 करोड़ रुपए खर्च करके प्रदेश के 83 शहरों के चौक-चौराहे रोशन किए जाएंगे। इसके लिए लगभग 4 लाख 60 हजार 600 छोटी-बड़ी स्ट्रीट लाइटें लगाई जाएंगी। प्रदेश सरकार ने सरकारी उपक्रम मिनी रत्ना लिमिटेड को महत्वाकांक्षी प्रोजेक्ट सौंपा है। अब नगर निगम, परिषद अथवा पालिका परिषद अपने स्तर से स्ट्रीट लाइटों की खरीद नहीं कर सकेंगी।

इस योजना पर अमल के लिए सभी निकायों को सर्कुलर जारी कर दिए गए हैं। 3 महीने में ग्राउंड वर्क शुरू करने का लक्ष्य रखा गया है। इस प्राेजेक्ट के तहत शहरों की सभी पुरानी लाइटें हटाकर उनकी जगह पर बिजली की खपत कम करने और बेहतर रोशनी के मद्देनजर अलग-अलग क्षमता की एलईडी लाइटें लगाई जाएंगी। सुविधा और मेंटेनेंस कार्य को देखते हुए प्रदेश के जिलों को 4 जोन में बांटा गया है। संबधित एजेंसी की ओर से निकाय प्रशासन की मदद से स्ट्रीट लाइटें लगाने का सर्वे कार्य पूरा कर लिया गया है। साथ ही उनसे प्रोजेक्ट डिटेल भेजते हुए 15 दिन के अंदर ऑब्जेक्शन या कोई बदलाव की रिपोर्ट मांगी गई है।

टेंडर लेने वाली कंपनी काे 10 वर्ष तक संभालना हाेगा मेंटेनेंस

जगमग योजना का टेंडर लेने वाली एजेंसी को स्ट्रीट लाइटों के लगाने के अलावा इस बजट में अगले 10 वर्ष तक इन स्ट्रीट लाइटों की मेंटेनेंस वर्क देखना होगा। हालांकि भविष्य में अप्रूव्ड हुई नई कॉलानियों में स्ट्रीट लाइटें लगाने का खर्च एजेंसी अलग से वसूल करेगी।

कंप्लेंट के लिए जारी होगा टोल फ्री नंबर

स्ट्रीट लाइटों को प्रोजेक्ट देख रही एजेंसी की ओर से जोन वार टोल फ्री फोन नंबर जारी किए जाएंगे। जिस पर उसके कर्मचारी शहरों से स्ट्रीट लाइटों की आने वाली कंप्लेंट रजिस्टर कर उसका तत्काल मेंटीनेंस कराएंगे।

रोहतक में बदली जाएंगी 22 हजार पुरानी लाइटें

नगर निगम की ओर बताया गया कि सभी 22 वार्डों में फिलहाल करीब 22 हजार पुरानी स्ट्रीट लाइटें हैं। इनको जगमग योजना के तहत बदला जाना है। इनके स्थान पर 20 वॉट लेकर 200 वॉट तक क्षमता वाली एलईडी लाइटें लगाई जाएंगी।

नई पॉलिसी के तहत शहर में लगेंगे स्ट्रीट लाइटें

नगर निगम क्षेत्र में अब नई पॉलिसी के तहत स्ट्रीट लाइटें लगाई जाएंगी। पुरानी स्ट्रीट लाइटों को बदला जाएगा। उनके स्थान पर एलईडी लगाई जानी हैं। इस संबंध में चंडीगढ़ मुख्यालय से गाइड लाइन आ गई है। ऐसे में आगे से नगर निगम खुद नई स्ट्रीट लाइटों की खरीद नहीं करेगा।-प्रदीप गोदारा, कमिश्नर नगर निगम।

