बैठक:83.7 फीसदी विद्यार्थियों को शिक्षा मित्र से जुड़ा: डीईओ

रोहतक4 घंटे पहले
  •

अब की बार 10वीं बोर्ड परीक्षा परिणाम में 20 फीसदी और 12वीं के रिजल्ट को 10 प्रतिशत तक बढ़ाने के लिए काम चल रहा है। इसके लिए ज्यादा से ज्यादा विद्यार्थी ऑनलाइन शिक्षा से जुड़े, इसकी भी कोशिश की गई। जिले के करीब 83.7 फीसदी विद्यार्थियों को शिक्षा मित्र से जोड़ा गया है।

यह कहना है जिला शिक्षा अधिकारी डॉ. विजय लक्ष्मी नांदल का। वह गुरुवार को उपायुक्त कार्यालय में समीक्षा एप को लेकर हुई बैठक में बोल रही थी। इस बैठक की अध्यक्षता उपायुक्त कैप्टन मनोज कुमार और एडीसी महेंद्रपाल ने की। डीईओ नांदल ने कहा कि घर से पढ़ाओ अभियान के तहत सरकारी स्कूलों के विद्यार्थियों को अवसर व समीक्षा एप से जोड़ा गया है।

सीसीटी में भी जिले के विद्यार्थी अच्छा कार्य कर रही है। इसी बीच डिप्टी डीईओ कृष्णा ने कहा कि रोहतक जिला स्टेट लेवल क्विज के साथ ही जिला स्तरीय मासिक क्विज कराने वाला एकमात्र जिला है। अभी तक 9वीं से 12वीं कक्षा की राज्यस्तरीय साप्ताहिक क्विज में रोहतक लगातार 18 क्विज में शीर्ष स्थान पर है। ई-लर्निंग में विद्यार्थी बेहतर करें, इसे लेकर शिक्षा मित्र को सक्रिय किया जा रहा है।

प्राइमरी कक्षाओं के लिए भी प्रश्नोत्तरी प्रतियोगिता कराई जा रही है, ताकि वह भी रचनात्मक तरीके से सीख सके। इस मौके पर डीसी ने आईआईटी व जेईई परीक्षा में क्वालीफाई करने वाले सरकारी स्कूलों के तीन विद्यार्थियों को भी सम्मानित किया। इस अवसर पर डीईईओ सुनीता पंवार, डिप्टी डीईओ कृष्णा फौगाट, सीएमजीजीए वरुण श्रीधर, बीईओ, डीएसएस, डीएमएस, डीआईईटी और सक्षम सहयोगी मौजूद रहे।

