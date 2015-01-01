पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

सांसों पर प्रदूषण का हमला:प्रदूषण में 3 साल का रिकॉर्ड बनने के बाद जागे, पानी का छिड़काव शुरू

रोहतक2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • दिन के 12 घंटे हवा रही जहरीली, एक्यूआई 487, दोपहर बाद सुधरे हालात

जिले में 10 दिन से बढ़ रहा प्रदूषण का स्तर सोमवार रात को तीन साल का रिकॉर्ड तोड़ गया। आधी रात के करीब रोहतक शहर एक्यूआई 495 दर्ज किया गया। तीन साल पहले ही रोहतक में एयर पॉल्यूशन में पीएम 2.5 गणना की शुरूआत हुई थी। तब नवंबर में एक्यूआई पीएम 2.5 का स्तर 353 दर्ज हुआ था। 9 नवंबर 2020 को ये आधी रात रिकाॅर्ड 495 रहा। इसका असर इतना रहा कि मंगलवार की अल सुबह और दोपहर के करीब 12 घंटे शहर की हवा जहरीली रही। इसके बाद प्रशासन के प्रबंधों और मौसम की मेहरबानी से राहत मिलनी शुरू हुई।

मंगलवार को अधिकतम स्तर सुबह 6 बजे का 487 रहा। वहीं लगातार बढ़ रहे प्रदूषण के स्तर को लेकर आखिर दस दिन बाद प्रशासन जाग गया और अब प्रदूषण के खतरनाक स्तर पर पहुंचने के बाद इससे निपटने के उपाय करने शुरू कर दिए गए हैं। मंगलवार को दिन में नगर निगम की ओर से सड़कों पर पानी का छिड़काव शुरू किया गया है, ताकि सड़कों पर ट्रैफिक व आमजन के चलने से उड़ने वाले धूल के कणों को कुछ हद तक रोका जा सकें।

इसी के साथ त्योहारी सीजन में बढ़ती भीड़ से भी प्रदूषण का स्तर बढ़ रहा है। इसे रोकने को लेकर भी उपाय किए जा रहे हैं। मंगलवार को वायु गुणवत्ता सूचकांक 487 एमजी प्रति क्यूबिक मीटर तक दर्ज किया गया। जिले में प्रदूषण बेहद खतरनाक स्तर पर पहुंचा हुआ है। मंगलवार को सुबह से लेकर शाम तक स्मॉग छाया रहा। छाए स्मॉग के कारण लोगों की आंखों में जलन हो रही है।

दीपावली से पहले कभी नहीं हुए ऐसे हालात

पर्यावरण विशेषज्ञों की माने तो इससे पहले कभी भी दीपावली से पहले प्रदूषण का स्तर इतना गंभीर स्तर पर कभी नहीं रहा है। दीपावली के बाद पटाखे जलाने और पराली का धुंआ धुंध में मिल जाने के कारण स्माॅग बनकर प्रदूषण का स्तर बढ़ जाता था। पिछली दीपावली की बात करें तो दीपावली के 1 दिन बाद ही पीएम 2.5 का स्तर 325 दर्ज किया गया था। जबकि इस बार नवंबर का महीना शुरू हाेते ही यह रिकाॅर्ड भी टूट गया है, जबकि दीपावली काे चार दिन शेष है।

बिना मास्क वालों के कटेंगे चालान

डीसी की ओर से पुलिस को निर्देश दिए हैं कि वे बिना मास्क वाले लोगों के चालान काटें। आज से प्रशासन बाजारों में सख्ती बरतेगा। नगर निगम की कूड़ा उठाने वाली गाडिय़ों के अलावा जनसंपर्क विभाग की वैन के जरिए मुनादी करके लोगों को एहतियात बरतने को कहा जा रहा है।

पटाखों की बिक्री व बजाने पर बैन

जिला प्रशासन की ओर से पटाखों की बिक्री पर पूर्ण प्रतिबंध लगाने के आदेश जारी किए हैं। पटाखों के प्रयोग से प्रदूषण के खतरे से निपटने के लिए ऐसा किया गया है। आदेशों में कहा गया है कि सभी प्रकार के पटाखों के प्रयोग पर प्रतिबंध लगा दिया गया है। ये आदेश 9 नवम्बर से प्रभावी हो चुके हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंस्टेशन पर संतरे बेचे, गाड़ी धोई, ऑर्केस्ट्रा में की-बोर्ड बजाया, फिर खड़ी की 400 करोड़ की कंपनी - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें