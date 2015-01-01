पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

शुभ मुहूर्त:449 वर्ष बाद दिवाली-नरक चतुर्दशी का बना संयोग, धनतेरस भी 13 को होगी मान्य

रोहतक22 मिनट पहले
फाइल फोटो।

पांच दिवसीय दिवाली का पर्व धनतेरस से प्रारंभ होकर भैया दूज पर खत्म होता है, लेकिन इस बार ऐसा नहीं है। साल-2020 में चार दिवसीय दीपोत्सव मनाया जाएगा। ऐसा अद्भुत संयोग 449 वर्षों के बाद आया है। पहली बार दिवाली पर नरक चतुर्दशी तिथि का मिलन हो रहा है और एक दिन पहले ही धनतेरस मनाई जाएगी। ऐसा अधिकमास के कारण संभव हो सका है। इस अधिकमास के कारण ही दिवाली भी एक माह की देरी से आई है।

ज्योतिषाचार्य पंडित संदीप पाठक ने बताया कि गुरुवार को द्वादशी तिथि सांयकाल बेला तक रहेगी और रात 9 बजे ही त्रयोदशी तिथि प्रारंभ हो जाएगी। यह तिथि शुक्रवार को शाम 5:51 बजे तक रहेगी। इसी वजह से शुक्रवार को सूर्य मुख से निकलने वाली तिथि ही त्रयोदशी मानी जाएगी और धनतेरस पर्व 13 नवंबर को मनाया जाएगा। यह पर्व चित्रा नक्षत्र प्रीति योग में मनाया जाएगा।

शाम 5.51 पर पूजन का शुभ समय

धनतेरस पर पूजन का शुभ समय 27 घड़ी और 35 पल यानि शाम को 5:51 मिनट तक रहेगा। इसके बाद ही नरक चौदस यानि चतुर्दशी तिथि प्रारंभ हो जाएगी। यह तिथि अगले दिन शनिवार को दोपहर 2:26 बजे तक रहेगी। इसके बाद अमावस्या शुरू हो जाएगी। दिवाली पर्व हमेशा से ही अमावस्या की रात्रि में ही मनाया जाता है और इस कारण 14 नवंबर को ही दिवाली पर्व मनाना मान्य रहेगा। धनतेरस पर्व पर किसी भी वस्तु की खरीदारी करने पर उसमें 13 गुना वृद्धि होती है। इसलिए ऐसी वस्तु घर पर लेकर आएं, जो भविष्य में भी शुभ फलदायक हो।

अन्नकूट व विश्वकर्मा दिवस मनेगा 15 को
दिवाली पर्व के अगले दिन 15 नवंबर को अन्नकूट यानि गोवर्धन पूजा और विश्वकर्मा दिवस मनाया जाएगा। 16 नवंबर को भैया दूज पर्व मनेगा।

यह नहीं खरीदें
धनतेरस के दिन तेज धार वाले चाकू, कैंची और कांच का सामान नहीं खरीदना चाहिए। इस दिन लोहे का बर्तन, छाता या जूता मत खरीदें। काले रंग की चीजों को भी खरीदने से बचें।

