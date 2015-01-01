पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नगर निगम ने एलओ ब्रांच को सौंपी लिस्ट:दिवाली बाद बिना रजिस्ट्रेशन रेहड़ी लगा रहे संचालकों के कटेंगे चालान

रोहतक22 मिनट पहले
स्ट्रीट वेंडिंग प्लान के शत-प्रतिशत अनुपालन को लेकर नगर निगम ने एलओ ब्रांच को उन स्ट्रीट वेंडरों की सूची सौंप दी है, जिन्होंने मोबाइल के जरिए एक वर्ष पहले रजिस्ट्रेशन कराया था। अभी तक वे अपना रजिस्ट्रेशन सर्टिफिकेट लेकर नहीं गए है। उनको जरूरी दस्तावेज के साथ कई बार नगर निगम कार्यालय पहुंचने का अनुरोध किया जा चुका है। अब नगर निगम कमिश्नर प्रदीप गोदारा के निर्देश पर निगम टीम सख्ती करेगी।

इस संबंध में उच्चाधिकारियों के साथ बुधवार को हुई वीडियो कांफ्रेंसिंग के दौरान सख्त निर्देश दिए गए कि विशेष काउंटर लगाने के बाद भी जो रेहड़ी संचालक अपना एलओआर और रजिस्ट्रेशन सर्टिफिकेट नहीं ले रहे हैं, उनका पंजीकरण रद्द कर दिवाली बाद सख्त कार्रवाई की जाए। नगर निगम एलओ ब्रांच को 3755 स्ट्रीट वेंडरों में उनकी लिस्ट सौंप दी गई है, जो लापरवाही बरत रहे।

30 तक लोन मेले का उठा सकते हैं फायदा
सिटी प्रोजेक्ट ऑफिसर जगदीश चंद्र शर्मा ने बताया कि 13 नवंबर तक विशेष लोन मेला लगाया जा रहा है। जहां पर रेहड़ी संचालक जरूरी कागजात लेकर पहुंचे और 10 हजार रुपए लोन का भी लाभ लें। उन्होंने कहा कि सोनीपत रोड पर श्रीराम रंगशाला में सीपीओ ब्रांच में विशेष काउंटर भी लगाया गया है। यहां वंचित रेहड़ी संचालक आकर अपना रजिस्ट्रेशन करवाकर एलओआर प्राप्त कर सकते हैं। क्योंकि दिवाली बाद शहर में कहीं भी बिना रजिस्ट्रेशन उनको रेहड़ी लगाने की अनुमति नहीं मिलेगी।

