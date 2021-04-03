पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

फिर नहीं टूटा फ्रंट का वैक्सीन पर भ्रम:पहले चरण में प्रदेश के सबसे बड़े चिकित्सा संस्थान के पिछड़ने के बाद अब दूसरे बड़े विभाग भी नहीं आ रहे खुलकर आगे

राेहतक
संदीप खिरवार, एडीजीपी। - Dainik Bhaskar
संदीप खिरवार, एडीजीपी।
  • दूसरे चरण में मेगा वैक्सीनेशन के पहले दिन 25% कर्मचारी आगे आए टीका लगवाने को
  • पुलिस इसलिए बैकफुट पर, करीबन 60% को बीपी जैसी शिकायतें, वैक्सीन पर इन्हें असमंजस

कोरोना से बचाव के लिए आई वैक्सीन पर भ्रम का साया खत्म होने का नाम नहीं ले रहा है। गुरुवार को फ्रंटलाइन वर्कर्स को वैक्सीन लगवाने का दूसरा चरण शुरू किया गया। इसके तहत जिले में 966 वर्कर्स को कोविशील्ड की वैक्सीन लगवाने का लक्ष्य रखा गया, लेकिन मात्र 238 हैल्थ केयर वर्कर्स और फ्रंट लाइन वर्कर्स ही कोविशिल्ड की डोज लगवाने के लिए पहुंचे।

यानि 24.63 फीसदी ही दूसरे चरण के पहले दिन वैक्सीन लगवा सके। जबकि 16 जनवरी को शुरू हुए पहले चरण में भी मात्र 35.23 फीसदी ने ही वैक्सीन लगवाई थी। शुरूआत में जब वैक्सीन आई तो हर किसी को चिंता सता रही थी कि अभी वैक्सीन नई है, जैसे-जैसे फ्रंट लाइन वॉरियर इस वैक्सीन को लगवाएंगे।

इसके प्रति विश्वास कायम होता जाएगा, लेकिन ऐसा शायद अब तक नहीं हुआ है। गुरुवार को महम 50 फीसदी पुलिस कर्मियों को और नगर निगम के आठ कर्मचारियों को वैक्सीन लगवाई। इसके लिए महम, पॉली क्लीनिक, पीटीसी, जिला जेल, सिविल अस्पताल सहित आठ जगह बनाए गए केंद्रों में वैक्सिनेशन कार्यक्रम चलाया गया। अब शुक्रवार को पुलिस लाइन, पाकस्मा, जिला जेल, पीटीसी, सिविल अस्पताल, पीजीआई में प्रोग्राम चलेगा। वहीं अब सभी विभागों में वैक्सीनेशन को लेकर जागरूकता सेमीनार आयोजित करने पर विचार चल रहा है।

पुलिस इसलिए बैकफुट पर... करीबन 60% को बीपी जैसी शिकायतें, वैक्सीन पर इन्हें असमंजस

फ्रंटलाइन वर्कर आएं आगे : खिरवार

जब कोविड महामारी अपने चरम पर थी, तब पूरी पुलिस फोर्स ने निरंतर अग्रिम पंक्ति में रहकर लगातार कार्य किया है। अब फिर मोर्चे पर आगे डटना है। पुलिस ही नहीं हर फ्रंटलाइन वर्कर को वैक्सीन के लिए आगे आना चाहिए।
- संदीप खिरवार, एडीजीपी।

टीका पूरी तरह सुरक्षित है, भ्रम न रखें : शर्मा

कोरोना से जंग जीतने के लिए देश में 40 लाख से अधिक व्यक्तियों को पहले ही यह इंजेक्शन दिया जा चुका है और यह पूरी तरह से सुरक्षित है। पुलिस बल इस महामारी के खिलाफ टीकाकरण अभियान में आगे आएं।
- राहुल शर्मा, एसपी।

निगम के 8 कर्मचारियों ने लगवाया टीका: वहीं सिविल अस्पताल में नगर निगम के कर्मचारियों ने कोरोना की वैक्सीन लगाई गई। यहां पर सिर्फ 8 कर्मचारियों को ही वैक्सीन लगाई गई। नगर निगम के पहले कर्मचारी के तौर पर वैक्सीन लगवाने वाले दीपक ने बताया कि उन्हें काफी खुशी हो रही है कि दूसरे चरण की पहली वैक्सीन उन्हें लगाई गई है। वैक्सीन लगवाने वालों में जेडटीओ जगदीश चंद्र शर्मा, एमओ डॉ. उदयभान शर्मा, दीपक, प्रिंस चावला, संदीप बतरा भी शामिल रहे। उन्होंने बताया कि वैक्सीन लगवाने के बाद भी उनका स्वास्थ्य अच्छा रहा और कोई परेशानी महसूस नहीं हुई।

पुलिस जवानों को बीपी की दवा के बाद लगाई वैक्सीन: पुलिस कर्मचारी जब वैक्सीन लगवाने पहुंचे तो उनसे पुरानी बीमारियों के बारे में पूछा गया। यहां पर अधिकारियों ने पुलिस कर्मचारियों ने ब्लड प्रेशर की समस्या बताई। डॉक्टरों ने जब काउंसिलिंग की तो पता चला कि पुलिस कर्मचारी पहले से ही ब्लड प्रेशर की दवाएं ले रहे थे। उन्हें पहले अपनी दवा लेकर आने को कहा। वहीं कोरोना से पीड़ित हो चुके फ्रंटलाइन वर्कर्स को वैक्सीन लगाने से इंकार कर दिया गया।

ऐसे बीता दूसरे चरण का पहला दिन

24.63% फ्रंटलाइन वर्कर्स ने लगवाया टीका, 966 को लगने थे, 238 ने ही लगवाई वैक्सीन

65.50% हेल्थ वर्कर्स ने लगवाए थे टीके 16 जनवरी को, 200 में से 131

कोरोना अब भी डरा रहा...फिर मिले 3 नए केस

गुरुवार को जिले में तीन नए कोरोना केस मिले। जिले में कुल 1041 लोगों की सैंपलिंग की गई। जिसमें मायना गांव के सरकारी स्कूल में 70 और जींद रोड स्थित एमजीएम पब्लिक स्कूल में 401 स्टूडेंट्स की सैंपल एकत्रित किए गए। जिले में अब कोविड के 21 केस रह गए हैं। पॉजिटिव दर 4.58 फीसदी और रिकवरी रेट 98.58 फीसदी दर्ज की गई है। तीन केस में सोनीपत रोड निवासी बुजुर्ग, जनता कॉलोनी निवासी बिजली बोर्ड में कार्यरत जेई, खेड़ी सांपला में बुजुर्ग महिला को पॉजिटिव पाया गया है।

कोविड से कोई नई डेथ नहीं है। वहीं पॉली क्लीनिक में जिला जेल से लाए गए 22 अभियुक्त की सैंपल जांच की गई, ताकि उन्हेंजेल में भेजने से पहले ही कोरोना से निगेटिव मिलने पर ही जेल में भेज सकें। डॉक्टरों ने बताया कि दो घंटे तक इनकी जांच रिपोर्ट आएगी और उन्हें जेल में सुरक्षित तरीके से भिजवाया जा सकेगा।

