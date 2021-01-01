पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

योजना:ड्रोन से सर्वे करने के बाद मुख्यालय को भेजेंगे संबंधित क्षेत्र का डेटा : एडीसी

रोहतक3 घंटे पहले
  • गांव के लोगों की आवासीय सम्पत्ति का ब्याेरा दर्ज किया जा रहा

एडीसी महेंद्रपाल ने कहा कि ड्रोन से सर्वे करने के बाद संबंधित क्षेत्र का डेटा तैयार करके मुख्यालय को भेजा जाना है, इसलिए संबंधित अधिकारी इस कार्य में कोई भी कोताही न करें। योजना के तहत गांव के लोगों की आवासीय सम्पत्ति के अभिलेख में पूरा ब्याेरा दर्ज किया जा रहा है।

ग्रामीण इलाकों की संपत्तियों से जुड़ी भौतिक प्रतियां गांव में रहने वाले लोगों को आत्म निर्भर बनाने में कारगर व मददगार साबित हो रही है। स्वामित्व योजना के तहत एट्रीब्यूट कलेक्शन का डाटा तैयार करके मुख्यालय को भेजने के निर्देश दिए है। एडीसी मंगलवार को जिला विकास भवन में डीसी कैप्टन मनोज कुमार के निर्देश पर स्वामित्व योजना को लेकर समीक्षा बैठक को संबोधित कर रहे थे। स्वामित्व योजना के तहत पात्र लोगों को मालिकाना हक देने का कार्य किया जा रहा है।

बैठक में एसडीएम राकेश कुमार सैनी, नगर निगम के संयुक्त आयुक्त सुरेश कुमार, जिला राजस्व अधिकारी पूनम बब्बर, डीडीपीओ नरेंद्र धनखड़, तहसीलदार राजेश कुमार, महम के तहसीलदार गुलाब सिंह, खंड विकास एवं पंचायत अधिकारी राजपाल चहल आदि मौजूद रहे।

स्वामित्व महत्वाकांक्षी योजना

डीसी कैप्टन मनोज कुमार ने कहा कि स्वामित्व सरकार की महत्वाकांक्षी योजना है। योजना का मकसद ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों में घरों के मालिकों को अधिकार संबंधी रिकॉर्ड से संबद्ध सम्पत्ति कार्ड उपलब्ध करवाना है। योजना के जरिए जमीन से जुड़े विवादों के निपटान में भी आसानी होगी। गांव की जमीन की वैज्ञानिक तरीके से ड्रोन का इस्तेमाल करके पैमाइश का कार्य किया जाता है।

