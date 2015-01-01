पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नई जिम्मेदारी:अजमेर बने हुडा जनस्वास्थ्य कर्मचारी यूनियन के प्रधान

रोहतक38 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
बैठक में मौजूद जनस्वास्थ्य यूनियन के पदाधिकारी।

हुडा जनस्वास्थ्य कर्मचारी यूनियन की सर्कल कमेटी की मीटिंग शुक्रवार को यूनियन कार्यालय डिस्पोजल सेक्टर-3 परिसर में हुई। अध्यक्षता वरिष्ठ उपप्रधान बिजेंद्र गुलिया तथा संचालन सचिव प्रेम घिलोड़िया ने किया। इस अवसर पर सर्कल कमेटी के पदाधिकारी शामिल हुए। साथ ही गत 9 नवंबर को सर्कल कमेटी के चुनाव में जो पदाधिकारी नहीं चुने गए थे। उनको सर्कल कमेटी द्वारा चयनित कर सर्कल व जिला कमेटी को पूर्ण रूप दिया गया।

मीटिंग के दौरान सर्कल कमेटी रोहतक में चेयरमैन राजेंद्र शर्मा सोनीपत, प्रधान रमेश धनखड़ सोनीपत, वरिष्ठ उपप्रधान बिजेंद्र गुलिया रोहतक, सचिव प्रेम घिलोड़िया, उपप्रधान राजेंद्र लोहट, सहसचिव सुखदेव सिंह, कोषाध्यक्ष विकास बाजवान, ऑडिटर धर्मपाल सोनीपत को जिम्मेदारी दी गई।

वहीं जिला कमेटी रोहतक में जिला प्रधान अजमेर रंगा, वरिष्ठ उपप्रधान बलवान शर्मा, सचिव वीरेंद्र यादव, उपप्रधान सुभाष चंद, कार्यालय सचिव वेदराणा, संगठन सचिव ईश्वर दहिया, कैशियर राजेंद्र मेट, ऑडिटर संजय रिढ़ाणा आदि को जिम्मेदारी दी गई।

ककराना में मेधावियों को किया सम्मानित

गांव ककराना में शुक्रवार को प्रतिभा सम्मान समारोह का आयोजन किया गया। आयोजक रामबीर ‌‌ककराना ने बताया कि प्रति वर्ष की भांति इस वर्ष भी प्रतिभाशाली विद्यार्थियों काे सम्मानित किया गया। गांव के सरकारी स्कूल में कक्षा 12वीं में रजनी ने 87% अंक लेकर प्रथम स्थान प्राप्त किया। कक्षा 10वीं में वीनू ने 90% अंक लेकर स्कूल में प्रथम स्थान प्राप्त किया। द्वितीय मोहित ने 87% अंक, तृतीय स्थान पंकज 82% अंक लेकर मेधावियों की लिस्ट में नाम दर्ज कराया। मुख्य अतिथि सोमबीर पंडित ने अपने निजी कोष से सम्मानित किया।

