चुनाव शांतिपूर्वक संपन्न:3 गुटों के गठजोड़ ने बिगाड़े समीकरण, बाेहत-सिक्का पैनल से रणधीर बने प्रधान, मंच के गाेल्डी काे कोषाध्यक्ष का ताज

रोहतकएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
एमडीयू गैर शिक्षक कर्मचारी संघ में वोट डालते कर्मचारी ।

लंबे समय तक अलग-अलग कर्मचारी हितों की लड़ाई लड़ने वाले तीन गुटों ने इस बार गठजोड़ कर सभी के समीकरणों पर पानी फेर दिया। शांतिलाल सिक्का, फूल कुमार बोहत और रणधीर कटारिया ने मिलकर चुनाव लड़ा और रणधीर कटारिया को प्रधान बनाकर ही लौटे। इससे पहले तीनों गुटों की ओर से अलग-अलग चुनाव लड़ा जाता था।

इस बार गठजोड़ का इन्हें फायदा भी हुआ और अंतिम चुनाव के चलते इमोशनल प्रचार में उतरे निरंजन सिंह निनी मात्र 33 वोट के करीबी अंतर से ही हारे हैं। चूंकि निरंजन सिंह की सेवानिवृति में मात्र एक ही साल बचा है। वहीं जहां तक कुलवंत मलिक के कर्मचारी स्वाभिमान मंच की बात है तो यहां पर निरंजन सिंह के अलग होने के चलते इस पैनल की वोटों में बिखराव देखने को मिला। इस वोटों के बिखराव का फायदा ही सिक्का-बोहत-कटारिया की तिकड़ी ने उठाया और हाथों-हाथ पैनल को जितवा लिया।

हालांकि इनका कोषाध्यक्ष नया चेहरा होने के चलते जीत हासिल नहीं कर सका। यहां पर कर्मचारी स्वाभिमान मंच के विकास अहलावत उर्फ गोल्डी को अपनी पहचान के भी वोट मिले हैं। महर्षि दयानंद विश्वविद्यालय में गुरुवार को गैर शिक्षक कर्मचारी संघ चुनाव में कर्मचारी कल्याण मोर्चा से प्रधान पद पर रणधीर कटारिया विजयी रहे। नव निर्वाचित प्रधान रणधीर कटारिया ने इस मौके एमडीयू गैर शिक्षक कर्मियों के लिए 30 अक्टूबर को एक दिन के अवकाश की घोषणा की।

गैर शिक्षक कर्मचारी संघ के चुनाव में कर्मचारी कल्याण मोर्चा से ही उप प्रधान पद पर राजेश गिरधर, महासचिव पद पर रविन्द्र लोहिया और सहसचिव पद पर रमेश रोहिल्ला विजयी रहे। कोषाध्यक्ष पद पर कुलवंत मलिक पैनल से विकास अहलावत उर्फ गोल्डी विजयी रहे। ईसी सदस्य के लिए कैटेगरी 2 पर चुनाव में सुरक्षा कर्मी धर्मपाल विजयी रहे। निर्वाचन अधिकारी प्रो. एससी मलिक ने चुनाव परिणामों की घोषणा की।

कर्मचारी हितों के मुद्दों को पूरा करवाना प्राथमिकता
नवनिर्वाचित प्रधान रणधीर कटारिया ने कहा कि कर्मचारी हितों की रक्षा के लिए वे प्रतिबद्ध हैं और विश्वविद्यालय गैर शिक्षक कर्मियों के अधिकारों एवं सम्मान के लिए मिलकर कार्य करेंगे। विवि गैर शिक्षक कर्मियों की लंबित पड़ी मांगों एवं कर्मचारी हितों से जुड़ें मुद्दों को पूरा करवाना उनकी प्राथमिकता रहेगी। कर्मचारी कल्याण मोर्चा के अध्यक्ष एवं पूर्व प्रधान शांति लाल सिक्का व संयोजक एवं पूर्व प्रधान फूल कुमार बोहत ने कहा कि यह जीत महर्षि दयानंद विश्वविद्यालय के सभी गैर शिक्षक कर्मियों की जीत है। कर्मियों के हितों की रक्षा एवं सम्मान के लिए कर्मचारी कल्याण मोर्चा कार्य करेगा। इस अवसर गैर शिक्षक कर्मियों ने नव निर्वाचित प्रधान एवं अन्य पदाधिकारियों का फूल-मालाओं से स्वागत किया।

यहां श्रेणी दो में मात्र 6 वोट से मिली जीत
ईसी सदस्य के लिए केवल श्रेणी दो में हुए चुनाव में कुल 54 वोट पड़े, जिसमें धर्मपाल 30 वोट लेते हुए विजयी रहे और नरेश 24 वोट के साथ दूसरे स्थान पर रहे। कैटेगरी एक से अमित, जितेन्द्र सिंह, खुशी राम, नीरज, पंकज कुमार, राजकुमार, विजेंद्र सांगवान, कैटेगरी तीन से अजय कुमार व अनूप, कैटेगरी चार से सुंदर, कैटेगरी पांच से राम निवास, कैटेगरी छह से राम प्रसाद, कैटेगरी सात से जगजीत सिंह, कैटेगरी आठ से नरिंद्र कुमार व कैटेगरी नौ से नरेश कुमार निर्विरोध चुने गए। रिटर्निंग ऑफिसर प्रो. एससी मलिक ने बताया कि चुनाव शांतिपूर्वक ढंग से संपन्न हुआ। उनकी ओर से 6 साल से लगातार चुनाव संपन्न करवाए जा रहे हैं। इस दौरान खैराती लाल ने बताया कि वे भी 15 साल से चुनाव प्रक्रिया को संपन्न करवाते आ रहे हैं।

