एडमिशन:एडिड काॅलेजाें में बीएड में प्रवेश के लिए 23 नवंबर तक करें आवेदन

रोहतक3 घंटे पहले
एमडीयू ने सत्र 2020-21 के लिए संबद्ध शिक्षण महाविद्यालयों में बीएड/एमएड नियमित पाठ्यक्रमों में प्रवेश प्रक्रिया शुरू कर दी है। कुलसचिव प्रो. गुलशन तनेजा ने बताया कि बीएड/एमएड नियमित पाठ्यक्रमों में ऑनलाइन आवेदन आमंत्रित किए गए हैं। एडिड काॅलेजाें में बीएड पाठ्यक्रम में प्रवेश के लिए 23 नवंबर तक ऑनलाइन आवेदन करें।

सेल्फ फाइनेंसिंग स्कीम बीएड काॅलेजों में प्रवेश के लिए ऑनलाइन आवेदन 10 दिसंबर तक किया जा सकता है। एमएड नियमित पाठ्यक्रमों में प्रवेश के लिए 10 दिसंबर तक ऑनलाइन आवेदन किया जा सकता है। प्रो. तनेजा ने बताया कि बीएड/एमएड नियमित पाठ्यक्रमों का प्रास्पेक्ट्स एमडीयू वेबसाइट पर उपलब्ध है। यह जानकारी एडमिशन पोर्टल http://mduronline.in पर है। पात्र अभ्यर्थी इस पोर्टल पर ऑनलाइन आवेदन कर इस पर पंजीकरण करा सकते हैं।

