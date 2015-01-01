पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

वेदर अपडेट:हवाएं चलने से एक्यूआई 90 पहुंचा, सुखद हुई हवा

रोहतक4 घंटे पहले
दो दिन से चल रही उत्तरी हवाओं ने शहर की हवा को सुखद कर दिया है। अब आप खुलकर सांस ले सकते हैं। उत्तरी हवाओं के कारण वायु गुणवत्ता सूचकांक (एक्यूआई) का स्तर 90 एमजी पर आ गया है, जोकि नवंबर की शुरुआत से ही 400 के पास पहुंच गया था। दीपावली से पहले ही इस बार एक्यूआई ने रिकॉर्ड तोड़ डाला और 495 एमजी तक पहुंचकर शहरवासियों को डरा दिया था।

अब तीन दिन से पश्चिमी विक्षोभ के असर के कारण चल रही उत्तरी हवाओं और पहाड़ों पर हो रही बर्फबारी से आई नमी के कारण एक्यूआई का स्तर भी सुधर गया है। मंगलवार सुबह 10 किलोमीटर प्रति घंटा की रफ्तार से ठंडी हवाएं चली और रूक-रूककर बादल छाते रहे। मंगलवार को तापमान की गिरावट 6 डिग्री तक दर्ज की गई। अधिकतम तापमान 23 डिग्री दर्ज किया गया। रात को न्यूनतम तापमान में 3 डिग्री का उछाल आया है। इससे न्यूनतम तापमान 14 डिग्री दर्ज किया गया।

लंबे दौर के बाद सुधरा है एक्यूआई का स्तर
लॉकडाउन के बाद एक बार फिर से एक्यूआई का स्तर 100 से नीचे आ गया है। इससे पहले 29 सितंबर को 55 एमजी तक एक्यूआई दर्ज किया गया था। जैसे अनलॉक 5 शुरू हुआ और ट्रांसपोर्ट व उद्योगों में विकास का पहिया चलने लगा तो उसी के साथ वायु प्रदूषण शहर में बढ़ने लगा था।

