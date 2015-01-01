पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

तेजी से बढ़ता प्रदूषण:छोटी दीपावली पर रात 10 बजे फिर 343 पर पहुंचा एक्यूआई

राेहतक37 मिनट पहले
मायना गांव के पास खेताें में पराली काे जलाते लाेग।

बीते तीन दिन से नीचे आ रहा वायु गुणवत्ता सूचकांक फिर से खतरनाक ऊंचाई काे छूने लगा है। दीपावली से एक दिन पहले फिर से एक्यूआई का स्तर रात को 300 का आंकड़ा पार गया। रात 10 बजे पीएम 2.5 एक्यूआई का स्तर 343 एमजी प्रति घन मीटर तक दर्ज किया गया। जबकि एक दिन पूर्व ही उत्तर-पश्चिमी हवाएं चलने से यह एक्यूआई का स्तर 286 पर पहुंच गया था, लेकिन प्रतिबंधित पटाखे बजने के चलते फिर से वायु प्रदूषण भी बढ़ने लग गया है।

इसका असर सेहत पर भी पड़ने लग रहा है। कोरोना के साथ-साथ अब सांस की बीमारियां स्वस्थ लोगों में भी देखने को मिल रही है। यहां तक श्वास रोगों से जुड़े केसों की संख्या में भी 30 फीसदी का इजाफा हो गया है। पीजीआईएमएस के पीसीसीएम विभाग के सीनियर प्रोफेसर एवं अध्यक्ष डॉ. ध्रुव चौधरी ने बताया कि अब कोरोना व स्मॉग मिलकर लोगों की परेशानी बढ़ा रहे हैं। स्मॉग में घुला कार्बन सांस के जरिए शरीर की नसों में प्रवेश कर जाता है। इसके चलते ही कोविड-19 की दूसरी लहर में केसों का इजाफा भी हो रहा है। ऐसे में जरूरी है कि मास्क लगाकर रखा जाए। इससे कोरोना के साथ-साथ स्मॉग से भी बचा जा सकता है।

भिवानी रोड पर कूड़ा व मायना में किसानों ने जला दी पराली

प्रदेश सरकार और एनजीटी की हिदायतों के बाद भी शहरी और ग्रामीण इलाकों में प्रदूषण नियंत्रण के नियम टूट रहे हैं। शहर से कूड़ा लिफ्टिंग करने वाले वाहनों के जरिए लापरवाही की स्थिति में कूड़ा सॉलिड वेस्ट ट्रीटमेंट प्लांट में पहुंचाया जा रहा है। खासकर इस कार्य में लगे ट्रैक्टर ट्रालियां पीछे बंद नहीं होने से झटका लगने पर कूड़ा सड़क व गलियों में कई बार जहां-तहां पड़ा मिलता है। ऐसे ही शुक्रवार की सुबह साढ़े 10 बजे के लगभग भिवानी रोड पुल पर कचरा गिरकर फैल गया।

थोड़ी ही देर में किसी ने इसे नष्ट करने के लिए आग लगा दी और धुंआ आसपास के इलाके में फैल गया। जबकि नगर निगम कमिश्नर प्रदीप गोदारा की ओर से कूड़ा लिफ्टिंग व उसे सुरक्षित एसटीपी तक पहुंचने से संबंधित नियमों का पालन सख्ती से करने के निर्देश दिए है। दूसरी ओर मायना में शुक्रवार को दिन में अपने खेत में पहुंचे किसानों ने पराली जला दी। इसकी वजह से जहरीला धुंआ हवा का रुख पाकर आसपास के इलाकों में फैलने लगा। कई ग्रामीणों ने प्रदूषण का हवाला देते हुए किसानों को पराली जलाने से मना किया। लेकिन वे ताबड़तोड़ खेत में फैली पराली में आग लगाते रहे।

