सांसों पर प्रदूषण की साढ़े साती:एक्यूआई 50 की जगह साढ़े 7 गुना ज्यादा 379 पर पहुंचा, 20% बढ़े सांस के मरीज

रोहतक27 मिनट पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
राेहतक में भिवानी राेड पर सुबह छाए हुए स्मॉग के बीच से गुजरते हुए वाहन।
  • सुबह स्मॉग फैलने से सांस लेने में हो रही दिक्कत, आंखों में जलन की भी शिकायत, दीपावली तक बारिश की संभावना न होने से बढ़ सकती है दिक्कत

जिले पर प्रदूषण की साढ़े साती चल रही है यानी वायु गुणवत्ता सूचकांक पीएम 2.5 एक्यूआई 379 प्रति घन मीटर तक दर्ज किया गया। एक्यूआई 50 से नीचे हाेना चाहिए तभी वायु शुद्ध मानी जाती है। शुक्रवार काे वायु गुणवत्ता सूचकांक साढ़े 7 गुना ज्यादा प्रदूषित दर्ज किया गया। प्रदूषण का यह स्तर अब काफी दिक्कतें बढ़ाने वाला हो गया है। इसमें जहां वाहनाें और फैक्ट्रियों का प्रदूषण शामिल हैं।

वहीं फसल कटाई के बाद बचे अवशेषों काे जलाना भी एक कारण है। शहर में शुक्रवार की सुबह धुआं-धुआं रहा। सुबह स्मॉग की चादर ने शहर को ढक लिया। हवा में नमी 86 प्रतिशत रही। इस कारण प्रदूषण का स्तर तेजी से बढ़ने लगा है। एक्यूआई का स्तर बहुत खराब की श्रेणी में पहुंच गया है। मौसम विशेषज्ञों की मानें तो 15 नवंबर तक स्थिति में सुधार की संभावना नहीं बन रही है।

आने वाली दीपावली यानी 14 नवंबर के बाद ही तापमान में कमी आएगी। हवा में नमी की मात्रा बढ़ने पर राहत मिल सकती है। वहीं अस्पतालों में सांस के मरीजों की संख्या में भी 20 फीसदी का इजाफा दर्ज किया जा रहा है। ऐसे में अब शासन-प्रशासन को ठोस निर्णय लेने की जरूरत है ताकि जहरीली हवा से लोगों को बचाया जा सके।

मॉर्निंग और ईवनिंग वॉक से बच रहे हैं लोग
29 सितंबर को यह एक्यूआई 55 पर बना हुआ था। अब इसमें तेजी से बढ़ोतरी दर्ज की गई है और यह इंडेक्स अब नवंबर आते ही 400 का आंकड़ा भी पार कर गया। अक्तूबर महीने के मध्य से ही जिले की हवा खराब हो गई थी। दीपावली से पहले ही वायु प्रदूषण होना शहर के लोगों के लिए खतरे की घंटी है। दीपावली तक यह एक्यूआई 450 तक भी जा सकता है। अब कोरोना के बीच इस वायु प्रदूषण से सांस की बीमारियां फैलने का भी खतरा बना हुआ है। हवा के प्रदूषित होने से फेफड़ों पर दबाव बढ़ रहा है, जिससे सांस लेने में तकलीफ होने लगी है। पिछले 6 दिनों के अंदर प्रदूषण की स्थिति दिन ब दिन बिगड़ती ही जा रही है।

पराली जलाने की मिलीं 61 शिकायतें, तीन पर जुर्माना
कृषि विभाग के डिप्टी डायरेक्टर डॉ. रोहताश सिंह का कहना है कि पिछले एक महीने के अंतराल में अब तक हरसेक की सेटेलाइट निगरानी के जरिए 61 शिकायतें पराली जलाने की भेजी गई हैं। इनमें से तीन शिकायतें ही सही मिली हैं। इनमें बोहर, मदीना कोरसान और काहनी साढ़े सात गांव में पराली जलाने की शिकायत पर जांच की गई तो यह सही पाई गई। इसके बाद किसानों पर 10 हजार रुपए तक जुर्माना भी लगाया गया है। वहीं पराली प्रबंधन को लेकर भी काम किया जा रहा है।

पारा 11 डिग्री इसलिए हवा में प्रदूषण ठहर गया
वरिष्ठ मौसम विशेषज्ञ डॉ. डीपी दुबे के मुताबिक इस समय रात का तापमान तीन डिग्री की गिरावट के साथ 10.8 डिग्री पर पहुंच गया है। हवा की रफ्तार भी काफी कम है। इसलिए हवा के साथ धूल और प्रदूषण के कण ठहर गए हैं। अचानक जिले में स्मॉग का बढ़ना परेशान करने वाला है। अधिकतम तापमान में भी 5 डिग्री की गिरावट के साथ अब तापमान 26.6 डिग्री बना हुआ है। मौसम विशेषज्ञ के अनुसार अगले 10 दिनों तक बारिश के आसार नहीं बन रहे हैं।

जिले में वायु प्रदूषण के चलते श्वास रोगियों की संख्या भी तेजी से बढ़ रही है। बीते 15 दिन से बढ़े वायु प्रदूषण के कारण अब ओपीडी में 20 फीसदी मरीज सांस की बीमारियों से जुड़े हुए आ रहे हैं। मरीजों की जांच कर उन्हें वायु प्रदूषण के साथ-साथ कोरोना से बचने की भी सलाह दी जा रही है। -डॉ. अनिल बिरला, सीएमओ, रोहतक।

केंद्रीय प्रदूषण नियंत्रण बोर्ड के निर्देशों की अनुपालना करते हुए सभी जिला प्रशासनिक अधिकारियों को कहा है कि जिले में वायु प्रदूषण रोकने के लिए सभी कारगर कदम उठाए जाएं। जिले में जहां कहीं पर भी कोई भी निर्माण कार्य हो रहा हो वहां पर पानी का छिड़काव जरूर करें ताकि वहां से उठने वाली धूल वायु को प्रदूषित न कर सके। नगर निगम के अधिकारियों को कहा है कि वह सफाई मशीन के जरिए सड़कों की सफाई करें। पुराने ऑटो और ज्यादा धुआं छोड़ने वाले ऑटो पर नियंत्रण के लिए भी कहा है। - कैप्टन मनोज कुमार, डीसी।

