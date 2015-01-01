पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

जागरूकता:ऑनलाइन मंच पर कलाकारों ने इको फ्रेंडली दिवाली मनाने का दिया संदेश

राेहतक3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

सांझी माई आरता, आधी गंगा मैं जो बोए, गंगा जी तेरे खेत मे गड़ रे हिंडोले चार आदि लोक गीतों से मंगलवार काे हरियाणा कला परिषद रोहतक का डिजिटल लाइव शो की शुरुआत की गई। लोक गायक व पॉप गायक रामकेश जीवनपुरिया अतिथि रहे। कार्यक्रम की शुरुआत में सबका स्वागत करते हुए निदेशक गजेंद्र फौगाट ने कहा कि काेरोना काल मे दर्शकों से डिजिटल माध्यम से जुड़ना एक मजबूरी ही है।

फौगाट ने हर व्यक्ति से एक पेड़ लगाने का आह्वान किया। साथ ही कलाकारों ने इको फ्रेंडली दिवाली मनाने का आह्वान किया। कार्यक्रम के मंच का संचालन रवि ने किया। कार्यक्रम मे री ननदी ने कर दिया चालाा, एकल गीत सामण बीत गया सारा, सेठाणी ने सोच्या कोए, एकल गीत-छोड़ ज्यांग गांम तेरा टोया करैगी व रागणी चालो उस देश मैं जहां संगीत हो एकल गीत बगला गीत की प्रस्तुति की गई।

फरमाणा में दिल्ली के विधायक ऋतुराज का सम्मान

गांव फरमाना खास में दिल्ली के विधायक ऋतुराज झा ग्रामीण महावीर सहारण के घर दीपावली मिलन समारोह में पहुंचे। आर्य समाज फरमाणा की ओर से सत्यार्थ प्रकाश देकर विधायक का सम्मान किया। समाजसेवी दलवीर, राजपाल, विशाल चौधरी भी उनके साथ आए। विधायक ने आर्य समाज मंदिर में सहायता स्वरुप 11 हजार रुपए दिए।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंअजरबैजान में शहीदों के परिवारों के लिए खाने से लेकर फंड तक जुटा रहे हैं भारतीय - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें