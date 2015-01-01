पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

खेलकूद:बल्लेबाज विभोर की 116 रन की पारी ने गुलिया अकादमी को 115 रन से जिताया

रोहतक2 घंटे पहले
प्रथम भारती शर्मा मेमोरियल अंडर 16 क्रिकेट टूर्नामेंट का उद्घाटन मैच मंगलवार को झज्जर रोड स्थित रेड बॉल क्रिकेट ग्राउंड में खेला गया। मैच गुलिया क्रिकेट अकादमी और जेकेआर गोहाना टीम के बीच हुआ। 40-40 ओवर के मैच में गुलिया अकादमी के कप्तान ने टॉस जीतकर पहले बल्लेबाजी करने का फैसला लिया। टीम के बल्लेबाजों ने 40 ओवर में 5 विकेट के नुकसान पर 274 रन का स्कोर खड़ा किया।

टीम से बल्लेबाज विभोर ने 14 चौके और दो छक्कों की मदद से 116 रन की शतकीय पारी खेली और हर्षित शर्मा ने 44 गेंदों पर 55 रन की अर्द्ध शतकीय पारी खेलकर टीम को सम्मानजनक स्कोर तक पहुंचाया। फील्डिंग कर रही जेकेआर गोहाना टीम के गेंदबाज विकेट लेने को तरसते रहे। हैप्पी दांगी व शुभम गोयल को महज एक-एक विकेट लेने में ही सफलता मिल पाई।

275 रनों के लक्ष्य का पीछा करने उतरी जेकेआर गोहाना की टीम 159 रन पर ही सिमट गई। टीम से शुभम गोयल ने 38 रन की पारी खेली। गुलिया अकादमी से जयंत व सचिन वर्मा ने 3-3 विकेट हासिल किए। गुलिया अकादमी की टीम ने उद्घाटन मैच 115 रन से जीत लिया। शतकीय पारी खेलने वाले बल्लेबाज विभोर गाैड़ को मैन ऑफ द मैच चुना गया।

