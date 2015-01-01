पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

स्किल डेवलपमेंट फॉर डिफेंस सर्विसेज सत्र:भारतीय सेना में कॅरियर बनाने का बेहतर अवसर : ब्रिगेडियर मेहता

भारतीय सेना युवाओं को देश सेवा के साथ सुनहरा कॅरियर भी बनाने का भी बेहतर अवसर प्रदान करती है। भारतीय सेना में शामिल होकर युवा दुनिया की सबसे बेहतरीन सेना का हिस्सा होने का गौरव प्राप्त कर सकते हैं। यह बात एनसीसी ग्रुप कमांडर ब्रिगेडियर वीके मेहता ने कही।

वे शुक्रवार को एमडीयू के छात्र कल्याण कार्यालय से संचालित यूथ सेंटर फॉर स्किल डेवलपमेंट फॉर डिफेंस सर्विसेज के सत्र 2020-21 के चौथे बैच के विद्यार्थियों को संबोधित कर रहे थे। मेहता ने विद्यार्थियों को भारतीय सेना के गौरवशाली इतिहास से रूबरू करवाया। यूथ सेंटर फॉर स्किल डेवलपमेंट फॉर डिफेंस सर्विसेज के परियोजना निदेशक सेवानिवृत कर्नल डीएस देसवाल ने विचार रखे। संचालन प्राध्यापिका डाॅ. दिव्या मल्हान ने किया। परियोजना सहायक संदीप कुमार ने आयोजन सहयोग दिया।

हरियाणा स्टेट पेंशनर्ज समाज का शिष्ट मंडल डीसी से मिला

हरियाणा स्टेट पेंशनर्ज समाज का शिष्ट मंडल डीसी कैप्टन मनोज कुमार से उनके कार्यालय में मिला। नेतृत्व कर रहे प्रांतीय प्रधान केएल निझावन ने ने बताया कि सरकार के आदेशों के बावजूद डीडीओएस की लापरवाही की वजह से 01 जनवरी 2016 से पूर्व सेवानिवृत पेंशनर्ज की नेशनल पे-फिक्सेशन के लिए वरिष्ठ नागरिक कई साल से दर-दर की ठोकरें खा रहे हैं।

डीसी ने कहा कि पेंशनरों की समस्या का समाधान जल्द करवा दिया जाएगा। शिष्टमण्डल ने जिला कोष अधिकारी से भी मिलकर पेंशनरों की समस्याओं पर चर्चा की। राष्ट्रीय उपाध्यक्ष देवराज नान्दल, प्रांतीय महासचिव हैडमास्टर ईश्वर सिंह सैनी, जिला प्रधान देबी सिंह देशवाल, कोषाध्यक्ष तुहीराम शर्मा, जिला वरिष्ठ उपप्रधान रणबीर सिंह मान व रामचन्द्र शर्मा शामिल रहे।

