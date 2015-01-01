पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

लूट:भट्‌ठा मालिक को कार में लिफ्ट ले किया अगवा, 2.75 लाख छीन छोड़ा

रोहतक2 घंटे पहले
आंवल के एक ईट भट्ठा मालिक बलजीत ने पुलिस काे उसे अगवा करने, 2.75 लाख रुपए छीनने व मारपीट का आराेप लगाया है। थाना शिवाजी कॉलोनी पुलिस ने मामले में केस दर्ज किया है। गांव बुपनिया निवासी बलजीत ने पुलिस को दी शिकायत में बताया कि उसका गांव में ईट भट्टा है। 10 नवंबर को वह ईट भट्टे से रोहतक में शीला बाईपास पर स्थित अपनी बुआ के घर आ रहा था।

रास्ते में रोहतक अनाज मंडी के पास नामदेव चौक पर दो युवकों ने इशारा कर कार रुकवाकर लिफ्ट ले ली। कुछ दूरी पर चलते ही उससे गाड़ी छीन ली और उसे गाड़ी की पिछली सीट पर बैठा लिया। इसके बाद उससे अज्ञात जगह पर एक कमरे में ले गए। जहां पर उससे वहां शराब और सुल्फा से भरी सिगरेट पिलाई। इस दौरान एक औरत और एक युवक आया। दोनों ने उसके साथ मारपीट की। ब

लजीत का कहना है कि उसे सही तरह से होश नहीं था। शक है कि आरोपियों ने शायद उसकी वीडियो भी बनाई हो। इसके बाद उसकी जेब से 2 लाख 40 हजार रुपए और हाथ से अंगूठी निकाल ली। इसके अलावा उससे जबरदस्ती एटीएम का नंबर पूछकर एटीएम से 34 हजार रुपए निकलवा लिए। इसके बाद उससे देर रात को पहरावर गांव के पास बगैर कपड़ों के नग्न अवस्था में कार समेत छोड़कर फरार हो गए।

पुरानी सब्जी मंडी पुलिस ने नशीली दवा बेचने के आरोप में किला मोहल्ला निवासी बलराम को पकड़ा है। आरोपी के पास से 12 इंजेक्शन और 664 टेबलेट बरामद की है। पुलिस जांच में सामने आया कि आरोपी दिल्ली से रोहतक में नशीली दवाई लेकर आता है। रोहतक में सप्लाई करता है। किला रोड चौकी में तैनात एएसआई विकास ने पुलिस को दी शिकायत में बताया कि गुरुवार शाम को उन्हें सूचना मिली कि बलराम नशीली दवाई लेकर राधे राधे पार्क के पस खड़ा है। छापेमारी करते हुए नशीली दवाइयों के साथ बलराम को पकड़ा। थाना पुरानी सब्जी मंडी पुलिस ने आरोपी के खिलाफ केस दर्ज कर लिया है।

