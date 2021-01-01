पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

किसान आंदाेलन:किसानों के विरोध के बीच भाजपा राष्ट्रीय सचिव आज रोहतक में, 6 फरवरी के चक्काजाम की बनी रणनीति

रोहतक2 घंटे पहले
मकड़ाैली टाेल पर बैठक करते हुए किसान पदाधिकारी। - Dainik Bhaskar
मकड़ाैली टाेल पर बैठक करते हुए किसान पदाधिकारी।
  • सतगामा खाप ने पंचायत कर किसानाें काे दिया समर्थन

कृषि कानूनों के विरोध में संयुक्त किसान मोर्चा के आह्वान पर 6 फरवरी को देशभर में चक्का जाम किया जाएगा। इसे लेकर अब बैठकों के दौर फिर से शुरू हो गए हैं। मंगलवार को मकड़ौली टोल प्लाजा पर चल रहे धरने के चलते भी बैठक की गई।

वहीं अब बुधवार को किसान आंदोलन शुरू होने के बाद पहली बार भाजपा के राष्ट्रीय स्तर के नेता भी रोहतक पहुंच रहे हैं। भाजपा जिला मीडिया प्रभारी तरुण सन्नी शर्मा ने बताया कि भाजपा के राष्ट्रीय सचिव हरियाणा मामलों के प्रभारी विनोद तावड़े बुधवार को दोपहर बाद 3 बजे हुडा काॅम्प्लेक्स स्थित भाजपा मुख्यालय पर जिला इकाई की एक बैठक में शिरकत करेंगे। बैठक की अध्यक्षता भाजपा जिला अध्यक्ष अजय बंसल, पूर्व मंत्री मनीष ग्रोवर, सतीश नांदल, शमशेर खरकड़ा, रामअवतार वाल्मीकि विशेष तौर से उपस्थित रहेंगे।

मकड़ौली टोल प्लाजा पर किसानों ने की बैठक

मकड़ौली टोल प्लाजा पर धरने पर मंगलवार को पहुंचे भारतीय किसान यूनियन अंबावता के प्रदेश अध्यक्ष अनिल नांदल उर्फ बल्लू प्रधान ने कहा कि शनिवार को देशभर में दोपहर 12 से 3 बजे तक चक्का जाम करेंगे। यह फैसला संयुक्त किसान मोर्चा के आह्वान पर लिया गया है। बल्लू प्रधान ने कहा है कि जब तक सरकार इन कृषि कानूनों के बारे में विचार नहीं करेगी। तब तक उनका आंदोलन शांतिपूर्ण तरीके से यूं ही चलता रहता।

उन्होंने कहा कि ऐसा पहली बार हो रहा है कि कोई सरकार खुद रोड जाम करें और यहां तक की ट्रेनों को भी खुद ही रोकें। एक दिन पूर्व रोहतक में रेल रोकने पर कहा कि सरकार चाहे किसान आंदोलन को समाप्त करने के लिए कितनी ही साजिश रच लें। वह अपनी साजिश में कामयाब नहीं होगी। इंटरनेट सेवाएं बंद करना व खुद सरकार की ओर से सड़कों को जाम करना इस समस्या का समाधान नहीं है। समाधान तो बातचीत के जरिए ही निकलेगा और सरकार को चाहिए कि जल्द बातचीत कर इन काले कानूनों को रद्द करें।

