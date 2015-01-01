पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

साइबर क्राइम की 3 वारदात:रिटायर्ड फौजी के बेटे को 25 लाख की लाटरी का झांसा दे 1.33 लाख ठगे

रोहतकएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
फाइल फोटो।

रिटायर्ड फौजी के बेटे को उसके मोबाइल नंबर लक्की ड्रा में आने पर 25 लाख की लाटरी निकलने का झांसा दे शातिराें ने उससे 1.33 लाख रुपए ठग लिए। मामले में सांपला थाना पुलिस ने भैंसरू खुर्द निवासी रिटायर्ड फौजी जयसिंह की शिकायत पर केस दर्ज किया है। इस बारे में फौजी जयसिंह के बेटे विजय सिंह ने बताया कि उसके पास एक व्यक्ति का फोन आया।

फोन करने वाले ने उसे बताया कि कंपनी की ओर से उसका मोबाइल नंबर लक्की ड्रा में सिलेक्ट हुआ है। आपको 25 लाख रुपए की लाटरी निकली है। शातिर ने फोन पर विजय को कहा कि इसके लिए आपको कई फीस भरनी पड़ेगी ताकि 25 लाख रुपए लेने में आपको कोई दिक्कत न आए। इसी तरह से शातिरों ने विजय ने कई बार में 1 लाख 33 हजार रुपए ऑनलाइन अपने अकाउंट में ट्रांसफर करवा लिए। विजय को जब शक हुआ तो मामले के बारे में परिजनों और पुलिस को शिकायत दी।

भिवानी काेर्ट में अहलमद तैनात भालौठ की महिला से ऑनलाइन ठगे 98 हजार

फ्री गिफ्ट जीतने का लालच देकर शातिर ने भालौठ निवासी नीति से 98 हजार 801 रुपए ठग लिए। नीति भिवानी कोर्ट में अहलमद तैनात हैं। भिवानी पुलिस ने मामला दर्ज कर लिया है। नीति ने बताया कि उनके पास किसी नव्या नामक महिला की फोन आया था। उसने बताया कि वो बिगेस्ट प्रमोशन-डे स्कीम के तहत 4999 रुपए की शॉपिंग पर एक फ्री गिफ्ट जीत सकते हैं।

इसके कारण उसने 5137 रुपये कीमत के एग्रो, ओवन व प्रेस्टीज सैंडविच मेकर कुल तीन आइटम ऑनलाइन खरीदे। इसके बाद फोन कॉल वाली लड़की ने पेमेंट गूगल-पे या यूपीआई के तहत करने से 40 प्रतिशत का कैशबैक का ऑफर दिया। पेमेंट करने पर कैशबैक के लिए एक कोड बताया। नीति के अनुसार शातिर महिला ने उसे एक कोड दिया जो लिंक पर भरने पर उसके अकाउंट से पैसे कट गए। उसके बाद महिला ने फाेन नहीं उठाया।

इंटरनेट पर तलाशा बीमा कंपनी का नंबर, झांसे में 1 लाख गंवाए

सांपला के वार्ड-15 निवासी सुनील कुमार को मां की बीमा किस्त जमा करने के लिए इंटरनेट साइट पर इंश्योरेंस कंपनी का नंबर सर्च करना युवक को महंगा पड़ गया। सांपला थाना पुलिस ने पीड़ित की शिकायत पर केस दर्ज कर लिया है। सुनील कुमार ने बताया कि उसकी मां सुनीता देवी का लाइफ इंश्योरेंस है। 4 दिसंबर को सुनील ने इंटरनेट पर कंपनी की साइट पर सर्च कर किस्त जमा करने काे नंबर सर्च किया।

फोन नंबर पर बात हुई तो उन्होंने बताया कि आपको एक लाख 2 हजार 50 रुपए की किस्त जमा करवानी है। शातिर ने सुनील को एक खाता नंबर व एफएसआई कोड देकर उसमें पैसे जमा करवाने की बात कही। सुनील ने इस अकाउंट में 8 दिसंबर को एक लाख रुपए पैसे जमा करवा दिए। इस संबंध में बीमा कंपनी में जाकर जानकारी ली तो पता चला कि किस्त जमा नहीं हुई है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकिसान बोले- ये कानून कोरोना से भी खतरनाक, हम अपने ही खेत में मजदूर बन जाएंगे - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दिन की शुरुआत संतोषजनक कार्यों से होगी। मित्रों या सहयोगियों के साथ फोन पर ही कोई महत्वपूर्ण वार्तालाप फायदेमंद साबित होगी। आप अपने आत्मविश्वास तथा भरपूर ऊर्जा द्वारा अपने कार्यों को उचित ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें