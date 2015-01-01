पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

दर्दनाक हादसा:मकड़ौली टोल पर बस का इंतजार कर रही बीएसएफ एसआई की पत्नी को पुलिस की गाड़ी ने कुचला, 3 लोग बाल-बाल बचे

रोहतक40 मिनट पहले
मृतका मूर्ति का फाइल फोटो

मकड़ौली टोल प्लाजा के पास रविवार शाम करीब 5 बजे हुए एक हादसे में गोहाना के बीएसएफ जवान की पत्नी की मौत हो गई। हादसा पुलिस की गाड़ी से हुआ बताया जा रहा है। मृतका के परिजनों का आरोप है पुलिस गाड़ी तेजी से बैक गियर स्पीड में डिवाइडर के पास बैठे परिवार पर चढ़ गई। दो लोगों ने किसी प्रकार डिवाइडर से कूदकर अपनी जान बचाई। चपेट में आई गोहाना के पानीपत चुंगी निवासी 48 वर्षीय मूर्ति देवी की मौके पर ही मौत हो गई।

सदर थाना पुलिस ने मृतका के पति राजबीर सिंह की शिकायत पर अज्ञात के पुलिस वाहन चालक के खिलाफ गैर इरादतन हत्या का केस दर्ज किया है। गोहाना स्थित पानीपत चुंगी निवासी राजबीर सिंह ने पुलिस को दी शिकायत में बताया कि वह बीएसएफ में एसआई के पद पर कार्यरत है। पिछले कुछ दिनों से छुट्टी आया हुआ है। रविवार को वह और उसकी पत्नी 48 वर्षीय मूर्ति देवी के साथ रोहतक में मकड़ौली टोल के पास अपने चाचा से मिलने के लिए आए हुए थे।

शाम करीब 5 बजे वापस जाते वक्त वह और उसकी पत्नी मूर्ति के अलावा भाई रणबीर और रणबीर की पत्नी कमलेश मकड़ौली टोल प्लाजा पर वाहन का इंतजार कर रहे थे। इसी दौरान पुलिस की एक गाड़ी तेज गति से बैक आई और डिवाइडर से आ टकराई। गाड़ी की रफ्तार देख वह और उसका भाई डिवाइडर से दूर हट गए। लेकिन मूर्ति पुलिस की गाड़ी की चपेट में आ गई। उसकी मौके पर ही मौत हो गई।

कार की टक्कर से बाइक सवार वृद्धा की मौत

गांव कबूलपुर के पास कार की टक्कर से बाइक सवार ककराना निवासी 62 वर्षीय निर्मला की मौत हो गई। बाइक चालक ककराना निवासी अमित भी घायल हो गया। थाना शिवाजी कॉलोनी पुलिस ने इस मामले में केस दर्ज कर लिया है। अमित शर्मा ने शिकायत में बताया कि वह बाइक पर अपनी मौसी निर्मला देवी के साथ गांव खरमाणा जा रहा था। गांव कबुलपुर के पास पीछे आई एक कार ने उसकी बाइक को टक्कर मार दी।

