त्योहारी सीजन में परिवहन सुविधा:दिल्ली के लिए दौड़ीं बसें, आज से बालाजी, वृंदावन व कोटा जाएंगी

रोहतक25 मिनट पहले
दिल्ली के डीटीआईडीसी प्रबंधन की ओर से आईएसबीटी में इंटर स्टेट की 50 फीसदी बसों की अनुमति देने के बाद मंगलवार सुबह से दिल्ली के लिए यात्रियों को बस परिवहन सुविधा मिलनी शुरू हो गई। तय योजना के अनुसार सुबह पांच बजे, सुबह 5:45 बजे, सुबह साढ़े छह बजे, सुबह साढ़े सात बजे, सुबह सवा आठ बजे, सुबह नौ बजे, सुबह 10 बजे और साढ़े 10 बजे दिल्ली के आईएसबीटी की ओर जाने वाले यात्रियों को बिठाकर चालक और परिचालक बस लेकर निकले।

सात माह से अधिक समय के बाद दिल्ली के आईएसबीटी के लिए बसों के संचालन के पहले दिन यात्रियों की भारी भीड़ रही। बस स्टैंड प्रशासन ने दावा किया कि दिल्ली जाने वाली रोडवेज बस की सभी सीट फुल होकर निकली। जीएम जोगिंदर रावल ने बताया कि त्योहारी सीजन पर यात्रियों को अधिक से अधिक बस परिवहन सुविधा देने के लिए ऑन स्पॉट यात्रियों की डिमांड पर संबंधित रूट पर बसों का संचालन करने की प्लानिंग बनाई है। उन्होंने बताया कि बुधवार से राजस्थान के बालाजी धाम, यूपी के वृंदावन और राजस्थान के कोटा शहर के लिए बसों का संचालन करने की तैयारी है। बुधवार को टाइम शेड्यूल बनाकर बसों को रवाना कराया जाएगा। त्योहारी सीजन में यात्रियों को अधिक से अधिक बस परिवहन सुविधा देने की प्राथमिकता रहेगी।

160 बसों में 20 हजार यात्री कर रहे सफर

यातायात शाखा के अधिकारी ने बताया कि त्योहारी सीजन पर यात्रियों की ओर से बस की डिमांड बढ़ने पर व्यस्ततम रूट पर बसों का संचालन शुरू कर दिया गया है। पिछले एक सप्ताह से 160 बसों में सफर करने वाले यात्रियों का ग्राफ औसतन 20 हजार तक पहुंच रहा है। रोडवेज की आय भी नौ लाख रुपए तक पहुंचने का दावा है।

