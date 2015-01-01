पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पुष्य नक्षत्र के साथ दिवाली का आगाज:30 साल बाद बना शनि पुष्य नक्षत्र, सोना-चांदी व तांबा खरीदना शुभ

रोहतकएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • आज सुबह 8.01 से रविवार सुबह 8.41 बजे तक खरीदारी के लिए शुभ मुहूर्त

आज सात नवंबर काे पुष्य नक्षत्र के साथ ही दिवाली का आगाज हाे जाएगा। पिछले साल रवि और साेम दाे पुष्य नक्षत्रों में खरीदी की गई थी। इस साल शनि पुष्य नक्षत्र का याेग बना है। ज्योतिषाचार्यों का कहना है कि यह दिन खरीदारी और नया काम शुरू करने के लिए शुभ है। अच्छी बात यह है कि इसी दिन तीन ग्रहों के स्व गृही हाेने से पुष्य नक्षत्र की महत्ता बढ़ गई है। त्योहारी सीजन में बाजार में राैनक बढ़ गई है।

करवाचाैथ पर महिलाओं ने खरीदारी की शुरुआत की। वहीं, कपड़ा, सर्राफा आदि सेक्टरों में भी खरीदारी का दाैर शुरू हाे गया। पुष्य नक्षत्र काे देखते हुए व्यापारियों ने अपनी दुकानों में स्टॉक के साथ ही साज-सज्जा कर ली है। इस बार काेराेनाकाल में दिवाली मनेगी। जून से अनलॉक हाेने के बाद व्यापार काे लेकर व्यापारियों में मायूसी थी।

अब बाजार में राैनक आने से व्यापारियों के चेहरे चमक उठे हैं। पंडित देवप्रसाद विष्णु के मुताबिक शनि पुष्य का संयोग 30 साल बाद बन रहा है। इसी दिन गुरु, शुक्र और मंगल ग्रह के स्व गृही हाेने से पुष्य नक्षत्र की महत्ता बढ़ गई है। इस दिन साेना, चांदी, तांबा की खरीदी शुभ रहेगी। इस दिन नया काम शुरू करना भी मंगलकारी रहेगा। ज्यातिषाचार्य के अनुसार शनिवार सुबह 8.01 बजे से नक्षत्र का मुहूर्त शुरू हाेगा। जाे अगले दिन रविवार सुबह 8.41 बजे तक रहेगा।

27 नक्षत्रों में पुष्य नक्षत्र बलवान
ज्योतिषाचार्य के मुताबिक कार्तिक मास में पड़ रहे शनि पुष्य में शिव की उपासना करके दवाई का सेवन करना स्वास्थ्य के लिए लाभदायक है। इसी दिन साेना-चांदी के अलावा मशीनरी की खरीदारी भी फलदायी रहेगी। वहीं, 27 नक्षत्रों में पुष्य नक्षत्र बलवान माना गया है। यह सिर्फ दिवाली से पहले ही आता है। क्याेंकि इस खरीदारी करना फलदायी हाेता है। शनि पुष्य में अलग-अलग राशि के जातकाें के लिए खरीदी शुभ मानी गई है। इसमें मीन, तुला, कुंभ, मिथुन व वृषभ राशि वालाें के लिए साेना खरीदना शुभ है। इसी तरह कर्क, सिंह, वृश्चिक राशि वालाें के लिए चांदी, लाल रंग का मेटल लगा धातु, कन्या, मकर, धनु राशि वालाें के लिए घर में उपयाेग आने वाली वस्तुओं की खरीदारी अच्छी है।

