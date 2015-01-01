पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

तैयारी:17 तक 37 विभाग ई-ऑफिस से पेपरलैस करेंगे, सीएमजीजीए के प्रोजेक्ट डायरेक्टर ने अधिकारियों को दिए निर्देश

रोहतक41 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
सीएमजीजीए के प्रोजेक्ट डायरेक्टर की वीडियो कॉन्फेंसिंग में शामिल अधिकारी।

सीएमजीजीए के प्रोजेक्ट डायरेक्टर डॉ. राकेश गुप्ता ने कहा कि जिले में कार्यरत 37 विभागों का समस्त कार्य कागजी फाइलों की बजाए जल्द से जल्द ऑनलाइन किया जाए। डॉ. राकेश गुप्ता शुक्रवार को वीडियो कॉन्फ्रेंसिंग से अन्तोदय सरल, सीएम विंडो व ई-ऑफिस योजनाओं पर चल रहे कार्यों की ऑनलाइन समीक्षा कर रहे थे। इसी संबंध में उन्हाेंने प्रदेश के अधिकारियों को दिशा-निर्देश दिए।

एडीसी महेंद्रपाल ने ने बताया कि जिले के डीसी कार्यालय, एडीसी कार्यालय, सिटीएम कार्यालय, डीडीपीओ और एसडीएम कार्यालय को पेपरलैस कर दिया है। अब यहां कार्य कागजी फाइलों पर न होकर ऑनलाइन माध्यम से किए जाएंगे। इसके अलावा, बाकी बचें 37 विभागों का कार्य भी 17 दिसंबर तक ई-ऑफिस से पेपरलैस करने का लक्ष्य रखा है। इसके लिए सभी संबंधित अधिकारियों विभाग मुखियाओं को जरूरी निर्देश दिए गए हैं।

सुशासन की दिशा में उठाया गया यह एक ओर कदम कारगर साबित होगा। इससे समस्त कार्यों में पारदर्शिता तो आएगी ही बल्कि आमजन का कार्य तय समय सीमा के भीतर करने के लिए संबंधित अधिकारियों की जिम्मेदारी तय की जा सकेंगी। एडीसी महेंद्रपाल ने बताया कि इस कार्य को समयानुसार पूरा करने के लिए संबंधित सभी अधिकारियों व कर्मचारियों की ट्रेनिंग करवा दी गई।

साथ ही सभी विभागों के कर्मचारियों व अधिकारियों की ईमेल आईडी बनाने का कार्य जारी है। उन्होंने बताया कि समस्त प्रशासनिक कार्यों को ई-ऑफिस के माध्यम से ऑनलाइन करने के लिए जो भी काम आवश्यक है, वे किए जा रहे है। बैठक में सिटीएम सुरेंद्र कुमार, डीआईओ जितेंद्र मलिक, सीएमजीजीए वरुण श्रीधर सहित ई-आफिस कार्य से जुड़े समस्त अधिकारी मौजूद रहे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंटीम इंडिया को चाहिए ऑलराउंडर; कृषि मंत्री ने दिखाया भास्कर और अमृतसर से दिल्ली पहुंचे हजारों किसान - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- लोगों की परवाह ना करके अपनी योग्यता अनुसार मन मुताबिक कार्यों पर ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। आपको अवश्य ही कोई उपलब्धि हासिल होगी। सामाजिक दायरा बढ़ेगा तथा रुकी हुई पेमेंट बगैराह आने से राहत महसूस हो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें