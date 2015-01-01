पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हादसा:खड़े कैंटर में पीछे से घुसी कार, एक दोस्त की मौत, दो घायल, केस दर्ज

रोहतकएक घंटा पहले
दुर्घटनाग्रस्त वाहन।

पीडब्लूडी कॉलोनी के पास मंगलवार रात करीब सवा 12 बजे खड़े कैंटर में एक आई-10 कार घुस गई। कार में सवार लाढ़ाैत निवासी 3 दोस्त गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गए। राहगीरों ने घायलों को उपचार के लिए पीजीआई में भर्ती में करवाया। जहां एक को डॉक्टरों ने मृत घोषित कर दिया। मृतक की पहचान लाढ़ाैत निवासी 22 वर्षीय अमन के रूप में हुई।

घायल की पहचान लाढ़ाैत निवासी नवीन और रवींद्र के रूप में हुई। पुलिस ने अमन के शव को पोस्टमार्टम के बाद परिजनों के हवाले कर दिया। सुखपुरा चौकी पुलिस ने आरोपी कैंटर चालक के खिलाफ गैरइरादतन हत्या का केस दर्ज कर जांच शुरू कर दी है। सुखपुरा चौकी प्रभारी ने राकेश कुमार ने बताया कि गांव लाढ़ाैत निवासी अमन, नवीन और रवींद्र तीनाें दोस्त मंगलवार रात करीब सवा 12 बजे आई-10 कार में सवार होकर मायना गांव जा रहे थे। रास्ते में पीडब्लूडी कॉलोनी के पास उनकी कार सड़क पर खड़े कैंटर में घुस गई। हादसे में नवीन और रवींद्र घायल हो गए। अमन को डॉक्टरों ने मृत घोषित कर दिया। पुलिस मामले की जांच में लगी हुई है।

महम के उजाला नगर में घर के बाहर खड़े 6 ट्रकों से 9 बैटरी चोरी, केस दर्ज

उजाला नगर के रहने वाले एक व्यक्ति की 6 गाड़ियों से 9 बैटरी चोरी हो गई। पीड़ित मंगलवार सुबह जब ट्रक चलाने लगा ताे बैटरी चाेरी का पता चला। पीड़ित ट्रक ड्राइवर सुंदर ने इसकी शिकायत पुलिस काे दी। पुलिस ने शिकायत के आधार पर अज्ञात के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज कर जांच शुरू कर दी है। महम के उजाला नगर काॅलोनी में रहने वाले सुंदर ने पुलिस काे दी शिकायत में बताया कि उनके पास 6 ट्रक हैं।

उसने इन्हें महम यूनियन में लगाया हुआ है। उसने बताया कि सोमवार रात को ट्रक घर के बाहर खड़े थे। मंगलवार सुबह जब ट्रक ले जाने के लिए शुरू किया ताे बैटरी चाेरी के बारे में पता चला। इसके बाद अन्य ट्रक की जांच की ताे उनमें भी बैटरियां गायब मिली। चाेर कुल 9 बैटरी चाेरी करके ले गए। इसकी शिकायत पुलिस काे दी। पुलिस मामले की जांच कर रही है। थाना पुलिस के अनुसार मामले में जांच कर चोराें का पता लगाने के प्रयास किए जा रहे हैं।

