बाजार में रौनक:कार बाजार ने पकड़ी रफ्तार, 142 बुक , करवाचौथ व दीपावली के लिए ग्राहक गाड़ियों की करवा रहे एडवांस बुकिंग

रोहतक2 दिन पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • ग्राहक शोरूम पर जाकर अपनी मनपसंद गाड़ियां खरीद रहे हैं
  • दीपावली के लिए भी आ रही बुकिंग

कोरोना का असर अब बाजार से हटने लगा है। अब लोग एहतियात बरतते हुए दीपावली व अन्य त्योहार को देखते हुए खरीदारी के लिए बाजार में पहुंचने लगे हैं। वहीं गाड़ियाें के बाजार ने भी रफ्तार पकड़ ली है। ग्राहक शोरूम पर जाकर अपनी मनपसंद गाड़ियां खरीद रहे हैं।

इस बार पिछले साल की तुलना में वाहनों की बिक्री जरूर कम हुई है। लेकिन ग्राहकों के बाजार में आने से अच्छे संकेत मिल हैं। वहीं बाजार के मौजूदा हालात देखकर अंदाजा लगा रहा है कि बाजार में ग्राहक पहले ही तरह खरीदारी करने लगे है। इस बार शहर के मुख्य शोरूम में नवरात्रों में 427 गाड़ियां की सेल हुई थी। वहीं, दिवाली पर्व के लिए भी लोगों ने एडवांस बुकिंग 142 गाड़ियों की करवाई हैं।

दीपावली के लिए भी आ रही बुकिंग

दिल्ली रोड स्थित एक गाड़ियों के शोरूम के जीएम धीरज भारद्वाज ने बताया कि उन्होंने नवरात्र में 90 गाड़ियां सेल की है। इसके अलावा दीपावली के लिए 30 बुकिंग आ चुकी हैं। ग्राहकों के लिए नवंबर में काफी ऑफर भी दिए जाएंगे ताकि बिना किसी टेंशन के ग्राहक खुशी-खुशी गाड़ी अपने घर ले जा सके

ड्रॉ में विजेता को मिलेगी गाड़ी
सोनीपत रोड स्थित एक गाड़ियों के शोरूम के मैनेजर प्रदीप मोर ने बताया कि उन्होंने नवरात्र में 220 गाड़ियां सेल की है। इसके अलावा दिवाली के लिए अभी से 60 बुकिंग ले चुके हैं। प्रदीप का कहना है कि इस बार गाड़ियों की खरीदारी पिछले साल से 40% कम रही। प्रदीप का कहना है कि 1 महीने की सेल में वह लक्की ड्रॉ निकालेंगे। ड्रॉ के विजेता को 4 लाख रुपए की गाड़ी मुफ्त में दी जाएगी।

करवाचौथ के लिए भी आ रही एडवांस बुकिंग

जींद बाईपास स्थित एक गाड़ियों के शोरूम के जीएम देवेंद्र राव ने बताया कि उन्होंने नवरात्र में करीब 100 गाड़ियां बेची हैं। इसके अलावा दीपावली और करवा चौथ के लिए भी गाड़ियों की बुकिंग की है जो 30 से 40 है। इसके अलावा 80 हजार एक्सचेंज ऑफर स्कीम है। 3 साल का अनलिमिटेड किलोमीटर मेंटेनेंस पैकेज कस्टमर को दिया जाएगा। 36 हजार के रियर सीट के लिए दो टैब दिए जाएंगे।

कैश में दें रहे डिस्काउंट
सुखपुरा चौक स्थित एक गाड़ियों के शोरूम के जीएम चेतन शर्मा ने बताया कि इस बार नवरात्र में उन्होंने 17 गाड़ियां सेल की है। वही दीपावली पर्व के लिए भी अभी से 12 बुकिंग हो चुकी हैं। लोगों के लिए स्पेशल ऑफर भी निकाले गए हैं, जिसमें एक्सचेंज ऑफर भी है। इसके अलावा कैश में 10 हजार रुपए तक का डिस्काउंट दे रहे हैं।

