पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

अपराध:नाबालिग लड़की से मारपीट, धमकी देने और बदसलूकी करने के आराेप में दाे पर केस दर्ज

सुलखनीएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
फाइल फोटो।

बरवाला थाना क्षेत्र के एक गांव की नाबालिग लड़की द्वारा दो युवकों पर बंधक बनाकर गलत कृत्य करने और मारपीट करने का आरोप लगाने के मामले में बुधवार को बरवाला के डीएसपी रोहताश सिहाग जांच करने के लिए गांव पहुंचे। पीड़िता ने पुलिस काे बताया कि एक युवक ने उसके पास फोन कर कहा कि यहां आपके पिता हैं।

उसे आकर ले जाओ, इस पर लड़की पहुंची तो वहां ऑटो में बैठे दो युवकों ने जबरन खींच कर बैठा लिया और उसके साथ मारपीट की और दोनों हाथों को पीछे से बांध दिया और उसके बाद बदसलूकी शुरू कर दी। पुलिस ने दाे नामजद आराेपियाें के खिलाफ रास्ता रोककर छेड़छाड़ करने, जान से मारने की धमकी देने और पोक्सो एक्ट के तहत मामला दर्ज किया है।

पुलिस का कहना है कि लड़की के बयानों में विरोधाभास लग रहा है। मामले की गहन जांच की जाएगी। डीएसपी रोहताश सिहाग ने कहा कि मामले की जांच कर सच्चाई सामने लाई जाएगी। वहीं देर शाम लड़की के परिजन बरवाला थाना के प्रभारी कुलदीप सिंह से मिले। लड़की की मेडिकल जांच करवाने की मांग की है।

तीन दिन पुराना मामला, लड़की ने पुलिस हेल्पलाइन पर की थी काॅल

एक गांव की नाबालिग लड़की ने मंगलवार को नाते में चाचा और एक अन्य पर गंभीर आरोप लगाए थे। मामला 3 दिन पहले का बताया जा रहा था। डरी सहमी युवती ने हिम्मत दिखाई और मंगलवार शाम को पुलिस के हेल्पलाइन नंबर पर कॉल कर मदद मांगी थी। लड़की का आरोप है कि रविवार देर शाम रास्ते में ऑटो में बैठे दो युवकों ने उसका हाथ पकड़कर जबरन खींच लिया। इस दौरान एक अन्य ने उसका हाथ पकड़ कर जबरन ऑटो में खींच लिया। इसके बाद उसके दोनों हाथों को पीछे से बांध दिए थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकिसान बोले- ये कानून कोरोना से भी खतरनाक, हम अपने ही खेत में मजदूर बन जाएंगे - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दिन की शुरुआत संतोषजनक कार्यों से होगी। मित्रों या सहयोगियों के साथ फोन पर ही कोई महत्वपूर्ण वार्तालाप फायदेमंद साबित होगी। आप अपने आत्मविश्वास तथा भरपूर ऊर्जा द्वारा अपने कार्यों को उचित ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें