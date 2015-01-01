पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पुरी धाम में मना दीपावली मिलन समारोह:सादगी से मनाएं दीपावली पर्व तभी हम कोरोना से जीत पाएंगे

रोहतक22 मिनट पहले
स्वामी बालक पुरी धर्मार्थ औषधालय ने पुरी धाम में बुधवार को दीपावली मिलन समारोह सादगी मनाया। कार्यक्रम बाबा कर्णपुरी के सानिध्य में हुआ। इस अवसर पर मुख्य अतिथि समाजसेवी राजेश जैन व नगर निगम महापौर मनमोहन गोयल, पीजीआई कुलपति डॉ. ओपी कालरा, जिला औषधि नियंत्रण अधिकारी मनदीप मान, डॉ. संदीप डीएमएस पीजीआई, सिविल सर्जन डॉ. अनिल बिरला, समाजसेवी नवीन जैन उपस्थिति रहे।

अतिथियों ने कहा कि सभी को करोना महामारी को ध्यान में रखते हुए जागरूक व सजग से हम सभी को दीपावली के इस राष्ट्रीय पर्व को मनाना है, तभी हम इस जंग में फतह हासिल करने में सफल होंगे। कार्यक्रम में डॉ. इमरान खान, डॉ गजेंद्र सिंह, डॉ. मोहित नागपाल, डॉ. वरुण , डॉ. केएल चुघ, डॉ. राजवीर संभरवाल, डॉ. वरुण अरोड़ा, डॉ. रमेश वडेरा, डॉ. अंशु चुघ, डॉ. विशाल, डॉ. अंकित, डॉ. हरनीत, डॉ. रमन अरोड़ा, डॉ. सुमित सचदेवा, थानापति बाबा सुरेश पुरी, नवीन गोयल, प्रो. मदन गोयल, पवन तायल, सुभाष तायल, अजेश गुप्ता, अनिल बंसल, विनोद भूटानी, संजय शर्मा, बलदेव शर्मा, महेश बुद्धिराजा आदि मौजूद रहे।

ऑनलाइन दिवाली का जश्न मना सहेलियों ने अंताक्षरी-तंबोला खेला

दीपावली को लेकर शहर में सेलिब्रेशन होने शुरू हो गए हैं। शहर के लोग कोरोना को ध्यान में रखते हुए ज्यादातर ऑनलाइन सेलिब्रेशन कर रहे हैं। इसी कड़ी में बुधवार को वसुंधरा क्लब की ओर से ऑनलाइन प्री दीपावली सेलिब्रेशन किया गया। इसमें 78 मेंबर शामिल हुईं। कार्यक्रम का आयोजन सेक्रेटरी मंजू बिंदल और संयोजिका तूलिका जैन ने किया। ऑनलाइन सेलिब्रेशन में दीपावली थीम पर तंबोला गेम करवाया गया। इसमें मोनिका जैन और रंजना ने फुल हाउस का खिताब जीता। हाउस विनर वीना और कोमल रहीं।

सभी मेंबर्स ने ग्रुप में अपने हाथों से तैयार दीयों के साथ फोटो क्लिक करवा कर ग्रुप में शेयर की और एक दूसरे को दीपावली की शुभकामनाएं दी। देशभक्ति गीतों पर अंताक्षरी भी खेली। इस मौके पर पार्टी में एकता मिगलानी, सुदेश राणा, शोभा जैन, पूनम गुप्ता, विजय सांघी, अंजू वधवा, सुमन, सोनिया बब्बर, वीना,कोमल, ज्योति, जीवन सूद, मोनिका जैन, रंजना, रेणु जैन, सीमा गुगनानी, उषा गुप्ता, रश्मि, विनीत वर्मा, अंजू जैन, कमलेश, स्वराज नंदा आदि महिलाएं शामिल रहीं।

