  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Haryana
  • Rohtak
  • Church Members Will Be Able To Join The Carol, Will Bring The Entry Ban, Children's Festival And Christmas Tableau Also Canceled

कोविड-19 इफेक्ट:चर्च मेंबर ही कैरोल में हो सकेंगे शामिल, लाेगाें की एंट्री बैन, बाल महोत्सव व क्रिसमस झांकियां भी रद्द

रोहतकएक घंटा पहले
  • क्रिसमस पर शहर के चर्चों को सजाया जाएगा, लेकिन लोग घरों में मनाएंगे क्रिसमस

कोविड-19 का असर अब क्रिसमस-डे पर पड़ता भी दिखाई दे रहा है। यही कारण है कि क्रिसमस पर चर्च में लोगों की एंट्री को बैन रखा गया है। चर्च मेंबर ही कैरोल में शामिल हो सकेंगे। इस बार बच्चों के लिए 20 दिसंबर से 25 दिसंबर तक होने वाला बाल महोत्सव भी रद्द कर दिया गया है। लोगों की भीड़ को देखते हुए क्रिसमस झांकियां बाहर नहीं लगाई जाएगी।

23-24 दिसंबर को चर्च में कैरोल सिंगिंग की जाएगी। शाम 6 बजे यह कार्यक्रम शुरू होगा। जिसमें चर्च के ही 100 लोग ही शामिल रहेंगे। 25 दिसंबर को चर्च के सदस्य ही चर्च में कैंडल जलाएंगे। अन्य लोग अपने घरों में ही क्रिसमस मनाएंगे। चर्च के मेंबर्स की मास्क के बिना एंट्री नहीं होगी। मेंबर्स की थर्मल स्क्रीनिंग और सेनिटाइज करने के बाद ही चर्च में प्रवेश किया जाएगा। हर साल चर्च के मेंबर घर घर जाकर कैरोल सिंगिंग करते थे लेकिन इस साल यह भी रद्द कर दी गई है।

कैराेल में चर्च के 100 मेंबर्स शामिल होंगे

चर्च में 23 व 24 दिसंबर को 1 घंटे के लिए शाम 6 बजे से कैरोल नाइट का आयोजन किया जाएगा। इसमें चर्च के ही करीब 100 सदस्य शामिल किए जाएंगे। यह आयोजन चर्च के बाहर पार्क में किया जाएगा। शहर की दोनों चर्च में 20 दिसंबर से क्रिसमस की तैयारियां शुरू कर दी जाएंगी। 20 दिसंबर से चर्च को लाइटिंग और डेकोरेशन के साथ सजाया जाएगा।

जरूरतमंदों की करेंगे मदद

कैथॉलिक चर्च के फादर सुनील ने बताया इस साल वह 100 जरूरतमंद बच्चों को गर्म कपड़े व जरूरत की चीजों बांट कर इस त्योहार को मनाएंगे। इस बार कोरोना के चलते बाहर से आने वाले लोगों की चर्च में नो-एंट्री रहेगी। चर्च के अंदर ही कैरोल सिंगिंग का कार्यक्रम होगा, जिसमें केवल चर्च मेंबर्स ही शामिल रहेंगे।

नहीं होगा बाल उत्सव

ऑल सेंट चर्च के फादर वरुण अल्फ्रेड ने बताया कि हर साल 20 से 25 दिसंबर तक बाल उत्सव मनाया जाता रहा है। बच्चों के लिए उत्सव में ड्राइंग, म्यूजिक, फैंसी ड्रेस स्पर्धा आदि आयोजित की जाती थी। जिसमें रोहतक के स्कूलों से बच्चे भाग लेते थे। इस साल कोरोना के चलते यह बाल उत्सव रद्द कर दिया गया है‌। इस बार केवल चर्च के अंदर ही झांकी लगेगी। कोविड-19 के कारण यह झांकी बाहर नहीं लगाई जा रही ताकि लोगोंं की भीड़ न लगे।

