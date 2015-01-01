पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सुविधा:सिटी बसों के स्टॉपेज व टाइम टेबल तय, 10 रुपए में कर सकेंगे सफर

राेहतक41 मिनट पहले
राेहतक बस स्टैंड पर लगी सिटी बस।

शहर में सिटी बसों के संचालन के ट्रायल सफल मानते हुए जनता की सहूलियत के लिए शहर में बस स्टॉपेज तय कर दिए हैं। नया टाइम टेबल और ठहराव का शेड्यूल शनिवार सुबह से लागू हो जाएगा। न्यू बस स्टैंड से पीजीआई तक 5 और न्यू बस स्टैंड से पुराना बस स्टैंड तक 7 स्टॉपेज प्वाइंट से यात्रियों को बिठाया जाएगा। सुबह आठ बजे बस स्टैंड से पहली सिटी बस और शाम को 5:15 बजे अंतिम सिटी बस का संचालन किया जाएगा।

जीएम ने प्रति यात्री किराया 10 रुपए निर्धारित किया है। शहर में अभी तक ट्रायल के तौर पर न्यू बस स्टैंड से पीजीआई तक दो और पुराना बस स्टैंड तक तीन बसों का संचालन किया जा रहा था। प्रत्येक बस से दिन भर में औसतन दो से ढाई हजार रुपए तक यानी 5 बसों से रोडवेज को रोजाना औसतन साढ़े 12 हजार रुपए तक आय हो रही थी।

ट्रैफिक मैनेजर कार्यालय के अधिकारी ने सिटी बसों में रोजाना एक हजार से अधिक यात्रियों को सिटी बस परिवहन सुविधा देने का दावा किया। वहीं 15 दिन के अंतराल में शहरवासियों की ओर से सिटी बसों के संचालन को मिल रही सकारात्मक रिस्पांस को देखते हुए रोडवेज महाप्रबंधक जोगिंदर रावल ने शहर में जगह-जगह फ्लैक्स लगवाकर प्रचार प्रसार करने का फैसला लिया है।

पीजीआई तक सिटी बस का शेड्यूल

न्यू बस स्टैंड से सुबह आठ बजे निकलेगी और सुबह 8:15 बजे दिल्ली बाईपास, सुबह 8:20 बजे एमडीयू, सुबह 8:25 बजे मेडिकल मोड़ पर रुकते हुए सुबह 8:30 बजे पीजीआई के इमरजेंसी विभाग के बाहर पहुंचेगी। वापसी में सुबह 8:45 बजे पीजीआई के इमरजेंसी विभाग से बस निकलेगी और सुबह 8:50 बजे से मेडिकल मोड़, सुबह 8:55 बजे एमडीयू, सुबह नौ बजे दिल्ली बाईपास पर रुकते हुए सुबह 9:15 बजे नया बस स्टैंड पर बस पहुंचेगी।

पुराना बस स्टैंड तक सिटी बस का शेड्यूल

न्यू बस स्टैंड से सिटी बस सुबह 8:45 बजे निकलेगी और सुबह नाै बजे दिल्ली बाईपास, सुबह 9:05 बजे एमडीयू, सुबह 9:15 बजे मेडिकल मोड़, सुबह 9:30 बजे सोनीपत स्टैंड, सुबह 9:40 बजे भिवानी स्टैंड पर रुकते हुए सुबह 9:45 बजे पुराना बस स्टैंड पर सिटी बस पहुंचेगी।

जनता को सिटी बसों की सुविधा देने के लिए पिछले 15 दिनों से ट्रायल के तौर पर 5 मिनी बसों का संचालन किया जा रहा है। अब टाइम टेबल और ठहराव तय कर दिए हैं। नया शेड्यूल शनिवार से प्रभावी हो जाएगा। ट्रायल के दौरान रोजाना पांच सिटी बसों के संचालन के दौरान औसतन 12 सौ लोगों ने प्रति यात्री 10 रुपए किराया देकर परिवहन सुविधा का लाभ लिया है। -जोगिंदर रावल, जीएम, रोडवेज रोहतक।

